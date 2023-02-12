PICS | Mpumalanga municipality suspends schooling and hospital activities due to flooding

Schooling and hospital activities have been suspended in the Nkomazi Municipality, Mpumalanga.

On Thursday, the municipality reported two incidents of drowning.

Municipal authorities are doing a physical assessment on the extent of the damage caused by the floods.

Hospital services and schooling activities have been suspended in the Nkomazi Municipality in Mpumalanga, following reports of flooding.

The area has one road linking the rest of the villages, and this has been severely damaged by the floods, hence the suspension of these activities.

According to the Gift of the Givers foundation, they have since activated their teams to urgently assist with the situation in Mpumalanga.

"A 60-year-old man from kaMdladla who was fishing in the Mlumati River was allegedly swept away by a strong current and has not been found," the municipality said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old pupil from Shongwe boarding school was swept away while trying to cross the same river and has also not been found.



Municipal authorities are doing a physical assessment on the extent of the damage caused by the floods and monitoring the distribution of immediate social relief.

Meanwhile, two people have lost their lives following persistent rainfall in the Chris Hani District Municipality in the Eastern Cape.



According to municipal spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza, disaster management teams, emergency services, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that at least two bodies had been recovered following floods which wreaked havoc in the area this week.

"Heavy downpours left a trail of destruction in four local municipalities with two people reported to have gone missing in Cofimvaba yesterday (Friday)," she added.

Police retrieved one body, and the search continues for another person also believed to have been swept away in the Qumanco stream in Cofimvaba.



Ganyaza added that the disaster management team also recovered a woman's body in Owen Street, Cofimvaba. The identity of the deceased is still unknown.



