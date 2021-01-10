PICS | Mpumalanga paraglider rescued after botched landing

A 35-year-old paraglider has been rescued in Bambi, Mpumalanga, after rolling 20 metres down a rocky hill.

Paramedics were called to the scene after the paraglider misjudged his landing and rolled down the hill at the paragliding club on Saturday afternoon.

"ER24 paramedics arrived at 17:15 along with the team from Lowveld Off Road Rescue. The man was luckily able to be reached and assessed and was found to have sustained moderate injuries," ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said.

Rescue personnel quickly set up a rope rig in the fading light so that the man could be immobilised and hoisted back up the hill.

He was then transported to Mediclinic Nelspruit for further treatment.

The rescue took approximately two hours.