PICS | Municipal garbage truck crashes into Cape Town house

Charles Saunders' family home was damaged after a solid waste truck crashed into it.

He claims it was negligence because there were bolts missing from the vehicle and one of the wheels was allegedly flat.

The City confirmed the incident.

A man says the City of Cape Town was negligent after a solid waste truck crashed into his home this week.

"This was pure negligence from the City's side because some of those dirt trucks are not roadworthy," said Charles Saunders on Thursday.

His Rocklands home in Mitchells Plain was damaged on Tuesday morning after a dirt truck slammed into it.

Saunders, 59, said it was a typical garbage collection day.

He was talking to some neighbours when he saw the huge truck turn down the street and crash into his home."While we were talking, I just heard people screaming and jumping out of the truck as it fell over.

When the truck fell, I initially thought it only damaged the boundary wall, but when I walked around to see the extent of the damage, I saw my entire garage was broken down while my car was standing there... luckily, my car wasn't damaged," Saunders said.

He said people rushed to the scene when they heard a truck had crashed.

Traffic and City officials arrived at the scene later.

READ | Pupil stabbed to death at Gauteng school had suffered history of bullying, says family

"The officials initially didn't know I was the one who lived there, but while I was listening to them speaking as they took notes of what they saw, to report back to the City, that's when I discovered there were so many bolts missing of the vehicle. That truck was not supposed to be on the road because it wasn't roadworthy and one of its wheels was flat," Saunders said.

Photo Supplied Supplied

He said he feared that criminals would use the opportunity to raid his property and steal his possessions.



Photo Supplied Supplied

According to Saunders, City officials put up temporary metal sheets to close down the garage. "I told them I'm not happy that there is this huge opening to my garage because I know that, if I woke up the next day, almost everything inside the garage will be stolen.



My car parks inside there and I needed them to come up with a plan to close it down because it was their fault," Saunders said. He said a homeless man used that exact spot where the truck had landed - but, luckily, the man wasn't there at the time of the incident.

Photo Supplied Supplied

"Everyone knows him because he always lays on that same spot and waits for coffee from one of us. But that morning he went to get his coffee from the neighbour and, while he was walking to his spot to sit in the sun, the incident happened. I'd hate to think what would've happened if he was still laying there when the truck fell over," Saunders said.



The ward councillor, Ashley Potts, said he had been in contact with the family and was working closely with the City's insurance and solid waste department to assist the family regarding repairs to the property.

Photo Supplied Supplied

The City of Cape Town failed to respond to detailed questions, but spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed the incident and said an officer was dispatched to the scene.



She said one minor injury was recorded.







