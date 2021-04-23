PICS | N1 blocked off after pileup involving gas tanker in Midrand

The N1 between New Road and the Buccleugh Interchange has been blocked off in both directions after a truck transporting gas and three cars collided on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 13:30.

"The N1 South is now also completely blocked off to traffic at Allandale Road off ramp, out of fear that the gas tanker which is highly flammable might explode.

"Motorists should avoid the N1 North and South between New Road and the Buccleugh Interchange this afternoon. Drivers can exit the N1 at Allandale and use Kayalami Main Road or Pretoria Main Road as alternative routes," JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said in a statement.

Authorities say that there is a possibility that the tanker will be removed by 18:00 tonight.

This is a developing story