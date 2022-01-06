45m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Nine 'frightened' dogs removed from 'untenable living situation' in Cape informal settlement

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The 9 dogs confiscated by the SPCA were cooped up in metal cages in an informal settlement.
The 9 dogs confiscated by the SPCA were cooped up in metal cages in an informal settlement.
Supplied
  • The SPCA confiscated nine dogs from an informal settlement in Diep River.
  • A cow was also found at the property and the owners were given seven days to move it.
  • Residents complained about a heavy stench coming from the area where the animals were kept. 

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has obtained a court order to remove nine dogs that were crammed into makeshift metal cages at an informal settlement known as Die Gatjie in Diep River on Wednesday.

According to the animal welfare organisation, they received a complaint that the dogs were kept under "deplorable living conditions".

dogs
The animals were being kept in unhealthy conditions with filthy drinking water.

"Upon our initial inspection of the site last month, the matter was fully investigated and the owners of the dogs received their first warning from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA," said chief inspector Jaco Pieterse.

"After a second and third warning from the SPCA fell on deaf ears, with the owners refusing to comply with the warnings and education received to improve the living situation of the dogs, we had no choice but to remove the animals," he said.

According to the SPCA, removing animals without attempting to educate people will result in them adopting other animals and putting them through the same plight as before.

dogs
Inside the area where the dogs were being kept.

"We believe that most cruelty results from ignorance, and that before removing animals and prosecuting, we should attempt to educate animal owners and give them a chance to rectify the situation," Pieterse said.

On Wednesday, Inspector Jeffrey Mfini obtained an order from the Wynberg Magistrate's Court to remove the dogs from their "untenable living situation".

READ | Canine cruelty: SPCA granted warrant to have dogs removed from property in Cape Town

Inspectors were accompanied by the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit.

The organisation said it appeared that the dogs were kept for breeding purposes, although it is still unclear whether the owners intended to sell the offspring and other animals that were confined in cages.

cages
Two of the nine dogs that were confiscated by the SPCA on Wednesday.

"Most cages were constructed using bits of scrap metal and wood, and some had scarcely enough ventilation to [enable them to] breathe, let alone proper space within which to move."

Many of them were denied water, and those that did have access to water were forced to drink stagnant, very dirty water and the stench was palpable.

drinking water
The water that the dogs were being given to drink.

"When we removed the dogs, most of them were disoriented and frightened..." the SPCA said.

One had fur that was so matted and tangled that its entire coat has to be shaved off.

Pieterse said that while they were removing the dogs, they noticed a very big cow staring at them from behind a metal gate.

"It must be known that the informal settlement is not a farm. That cow should not be allowed on that property. We have instructed the owner of the cow to have it removed immediately, within seven days. Should they fail to do so, we will confiscate the cow as well," Pieterse added.

animals
Inside the metal cages where the dogs were being kept.

Two residents, Janice Bowers and Michael Blows, told News24 the section where the dogs and cow were kept in an area that had an unbearable stench.

"I can only imagine how much dog poo was laying there in those cages. The smell of urine was just utterly disgusting to say the least. I believe they were using the dogs to breed so they can earn a quick buck," Bowers added.

Blows hopes the SPCA comes back to fetch the cow.

dogs
The area in which the dogs were being kept.

"That poor cow has no space to even move. How can the owner think it's okay to keep that massive thing there. This isn't a farm. People live here. We are raising children - not animals," he added.

The SPCA said it would return to check on the cow.

"We wish to thank the public for their continued vigilance and care for animals experiencing cruelty," Pieterse said.

To report any abuse or cruelty to the inspectorate, call 021 700 4158/9 or 083 326 1604.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spcawestern capecape townanimals
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.91
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.48
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.96
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,801.19
-0.5%
Silver
22.47
-1.4%
Palladium
1,861.50
-0.4%
Platinum
975.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
80.80
+1.0%
Top 40
67,956
-0.6%
All Share
74,632
-0.6%
Resource 10
72,104
-0.7%
Industrial 25
96,040
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,203
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo