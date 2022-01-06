PICS | Nine 'frightened' dogs removed from 'untenable living situation' in Cape informal settlement

The SPCA confiscated nine dogs from an informal settlement in Diep River.

A cow was also found at the property and the owners were given seven days to move it.

Residents complained about a heavy stench coming from the area where the animals were kept.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has obtained a court order to remove nine dogs that were crammed into makeshift metal cages at an informal settlement known as Die Gatjie in Diep River on Wednesday.



According to the animal welfare organisation, they received a complaint that the dogs were kept under "deplorable living conditions".

"Upon our initial inspection of the site last month, the matter was fully investigated and the owners of the dogs received their first warning from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA," said chief inspector Jaco Pieterse.

"After a second and third warning from the SPCA fell on deaf ears, with the owners refusing to comply with the warnings and education received to improve the living situation of the dogs, we had no choice but to remove the animals," he said.



According to the SPCA, removing animals without attempting to educate people will result in them adopting other animals and putting them through the same plight as before. Supplied Supplied "We believe that most cruelty results from ignorance, and that before removing animals and prosecuting, we should attempt to educate animal owners and give them a chance to rectify the situation," Pieterse said.



On Wednesday, Inspector Jeffrey Mfini obtained an order from the Wynberg Magistrate's Court to remove the dogs from their "untenable living situation".

Inspectors were accompanied by the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit.

The organisation said it appeared that the dogs were kept for breeding purposes, although it is still unclear whether the owners intended to sell the offspring and other animals that were confined in cages.

"Most cages were constructed using bits of scrap metal and wood, and some had scarcely enough ventilation to [enable them to] breathe, let alone proper space within which to move."

Many of them were denied water, and those that did have access to water were forced to drink stagnant, very dirty water and the stench was palpable.

"When we removed the dogs, most of them were disoriented and frightened..." the SPCA said.

One had fur that was so matted and tangled that its entire coat has to be shaved off.

Pieterse said that while they were removing the dogs, they noticed a very big cow staring at them from behind a metal gate.

"It must be known that the informal settlement is not a farm. That cow should not be allowed on that property. We have instructed the owner of the cow to have it removed immediately, within seven days. Should they fail to do so, we will confiscate the cow as well," Pieterse added.

Two residents, Janice Bowers and Michael Blows, told News24 the section where the dogs and cow were kept in an area that had an unbearable stench.

"I can only imagine how much dog poo was laying there in those cages. The smell of urine was just utterly disgusting to say the least. I believe they were using the dogs to breed so they can earn a quick buck," Bowers added.

Blows hopes the SPCA comes back to fetch the cow.

"That poor cow has no space to even move. How can the owner think it's okay to keep that massive thing there. This isn't a farm. People live here. We are raising children - not animals," he added.

The SPCA said it would return to check on the cow.

"We wish to thank the public for their continued vigilance and care for animals experiencing cruelty," Pieterse said.

To report any abuse or cruelty to the inspectorate, call 021 700 4158/9 or 083 326 1604.

