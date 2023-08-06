1h ago

Share

PICS | No arrests yet as SAPS probe murder of kidnapped zama zama kingpin

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hawks pounce on illegal mining operations in the North West.
Hawks pounce on illegal mining operations in the North West.
Supplied
  • No arrests have been made following the murder of a suspected zama zama kingpin.
  • He was kidnapped and later found murdered with a gunshot wound.
  • The police minister says police have intensified their operations in Riverlea.

Gauteng police say no arrests have been made following the murder of a 45-year-old kidnapped zama zama kingpin.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said they opened a kidnapping case for investigation on 27 July at Randfontein, and the victim was found dead with a gun shot wound on 31 July. 

"No suspects were arrested and police investigations continue on a murder case," Nevhuhulwi said.

Last week, at least five people were killed following a shooting incident in Riverlea, just outside Soweto on the fringes of Johannesburg and the adjacent Zamimpilo informal settlement, which has become a hotspot for illegal mining.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that residents of Riverlea, West of Johannesburg have noted that their safety has improved since the Specialised Forces of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were deployed to the area to shut down the illegal mining operations. 

riverlea
SAPS operation in Riverlea to clamp down on illegal miners (Supplied by Police Ministry)
illegal miners
SAPS operation in Riverlea to clamp down on illegal miners (Supplied by Police Ministry)

READ | If zama zamas won't come out we'll bury them alive, Bheki Cele tells angry Riverlea residents

On Friday police intensified operations on illegal miners during a community engagement led by Cele in Riverlea.

"The additional police deployment in the Riverlea area has so far resulted in the arrest of over 190 suspects, the majority of them are undocumented persons," said Cele.

"Police have since recovered scores of illegal firearms,  ammunition, stolen property, explosives, gas cylinders and other tools commonly used during illegal mining activities," Cele said.

He added however that arresting illegal miners is not the only solution to end this well-funded and well-organised crime. 

miners
SAPS operation in Riverlea to clamp down on illegal miners (Supplied by Police Ministry)

"Police are on the ground to stabilise the area so that other departments can come in and work to permanently close off mines – and also attend to some of the social issues that exist in this area which are drivers of crime.

"It is encouraging that the Hawks have arrested almost 90 suspects who police believe are the handlers of these zama zamas and are middle and top players in the web of illegal mining," the minister added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbheki celegautengriverleaillegal mining
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
27% - 1364 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
73% - 3716 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

04 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
922.13
0.0%
Palladium
1,256.52
0.0%
Gold
1,942.98
0.0%
Silver
23.64
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,604
+0.2%
All Share
76,961
+0.3%
Resource 10
60,424
-0.9%
Industrial 25
107,079
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,227
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo