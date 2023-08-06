PICS | No arrests yet as SAPS probe murder of kidnapped zama zama kingpin

No arrests have been made following the murder of a suspected zama zama kingpin.

He was kidnapped and later found murdered with a gunshot wound.

The police minister says police have intensified their operations in Riverlea.

Gauteng police say no arrests have been made following the murder of a 45-year-old kidnapped zama zama kingpin.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said they opened a kidnapping case for investigation on 27 July at Randfontein, and the victim was found dead with a gun shot wound on 31 July.

"No suspects were arrested and police investigations continue on a murder case," Nevhuhulwi said.

Last week, at least five people were killed following a shooting incident in Riverlea, just outside Soweto on the fringes of Johannesburg and the adjacent Zamimpilo informal settlement, which has become a hotspot for illegal mining.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that residents of Riverlea, West of Johannesburg have noted that their safety has improved since the Specialised Forces of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were deployed to the area to shut down the illegal mining operations.

On Friday police intensified operations on illegal miners during a community engagement led by Cele in Riverlea.

"The additional police deployment in the Riverlea area has so far resulted in the arrest of over 190 suspects, the majority of them are undocumented persons," said Cele.

"Police have since recovered scores of illegal firearms, ammunition, stolen property, explosives, gas cylinders and other tools commonly used during illegal mining activities," Cele said.

He added however that arresting illegal miners is not the only solution to end this well-funded and well-organised crime.

"Police are on the ground to stabilise the area so that other departments can come in and work to permanently close off mines – and also attend to some of the social issues that exist in this area which are drivers of crime.

"It is encouraging that the Hawks have arrested almost 90 suspects who police believe are the handlers of these zama zamas and are middle and top players in the web of illegal mining," the minister added.



