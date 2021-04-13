9m ago

add bookmark

PICS | No moon sighted, Ramadaan to start on Wednesday

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Head of the Crescent Observers' Society (COS) Imam Yusuf Pandy and Muslim clergy gather for the annual sighting of the moon at Three Anchor Bay, Cape Town, on Monday 12 April 2021.
Head of the Crescent Observers' Society (COS) Imam Yusuf Pandy and Muslim clergy gather for the annual sighting of the moon at Three Anchor Bay, Cape Town, on Monday 12 April 2021.
Gallo/Brenton Geach

Ramadaan will start on Wednesday in South Africa after the moon was not sighted on Monday night.

Members of the Crescent Observers' Society visited the Promenade at Three Anchor Bay along Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard to search the skies for the new moon (Hilaal).

Head of the Crescent Observers Society (COS) Imam
Head of the Crescent Observers' Society (COS) Imam Yusuf Pandy and Muslim clergy gather for the annual sighting of the moon at Three Anchor Bay, Cape Town, on 12 April 2021.
Head of the Crescent Observers Society (COS) Imam
Head of the Crescent Observers' Society (COS) Imam Yusuf Pandy and Muslim clergy gather for the annual sighting of the moon at Three Anchor Bay, Cape Town, on 12 April 2021.


However, the moon was not spotted at the Three Anchor Bay lookout point or at the second viewpoint on Signal Hill. The sighting points in Cape Town were selected centuries ago by "maankykers" (moon watchers).

READ | OPINION | Easter, Passover and Ramadaan under lockdown: Don't let your guard down while celebrating

Today, sightings are co-ordinated by crescent observers in different areas of South Africa and are reported to the different Ulama bodies and the Muslim Judicial Council. The advent of the Islamic month is unanimously declared via the radio station Voice of the Cape.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townramadaanreligion
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7021 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2052 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8445 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.60
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.04
(+0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.35
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.2)
Gold
1,725.24
(-0.5)
Silver
24.76
(-0.3)
Platinum
1,169.90
(-0.4)
Brent Crude
63.28
(+0.5)
Palladium
2,682.65
(+0.1)
All Share
66,390
(0.0)
Top 40
60,673
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,144
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,617
(0.0)
Resource 10
67,175
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr 2021

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo