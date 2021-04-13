PICS | No moon sighted, Ramadaan to start on Wednesday

Ramadaan will start on Wednesday in South Africa after the moon was not sighted on Monday night.

Members of the Crescent Observers' Society visited the Promenade at Three Anchor Bay along Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard to search the skies for the new moon (Hilaal).

However, the moon was not spotted at the Three Anchor Bay lookout point or at the second viewpoint on Signal Hill. The sighting points in Cape Town were selected centuries ago by "maankykers" (moon watchers).

Today, sightings are co-ordinated by crescent observers in different areas of South Africa and are reported to the different Ulama bodies and the Muslim Judicial Council. The advent of the Islamic month is unanimously declared via the radio station Voice of the Cape.

The United Ulama Council of South Africa has announced that the Ramadan moon has not been sighted. Tomorrow night will be the 1st taraweeh and 01 Ramadan will correspond to Wednesday 14 April inshaAllah. ?????? pic.twitter.com/kK8BmbxwDN — Voice of the Cape (@VOCfm) April 12, 2021

