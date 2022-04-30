41m ago

add bookmark

PICS | North West holidaygoer left with broken pelvis after hit-and-run accident in Cape Town

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Charlene Drotsky was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Malmesbury.
Charlene Drotsky was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Malmesbury.
Supplied

  • A North West woman was injured in a hit-and-run accident while on holiday in Cape Town earlier this month. 
  • Charlene Drotsky said she became trapped under the bakkie of someone who gave her a lift.
  • The man drove off, leaving her with a broken pelvis and other injuries, she said.

What was supposed to be a fun break in Cape Town turned into a nightmare for a North West woman after her pelvis was broken during a hit-and-run accident.

Charlene Drotsky, 34, and her fiancé, Corné Viljoen, 39, were on holiday in Malmesbury earlier this month.

After a night out with friends, a man offered to give her and her friends a lift in his bakkie. Charlene was the last one to be dropped off that night.

"When I arrived at my destination, I tried to exit the vehicle. The driver reversed unexpectedly, trapping my left leg under the front wheel of the vehicle. Instead of stopping to help me as I cried out in pain, the driver panicked as he tried to drive off," she said.

She said he the man ended up driving off over her waist area and that the front and back wheels went over her. He then left her in the street in severe pain and fled.

After hearing the commotion outside, Viljoen rushed to her side and immediately phoned emergency services.

Viljoen said his entire life changed in a blink of an eye when he saw what happened.

accident
Some of the damages done to Charlene's body after the hit-and-run accident in Cape Town.
injury
Some of the damages caused by the accident.

"When I saw what has happened to my fiancé, I thought it was over for her. I saw her getting pulled in under a bakkie, I saw her getting dragged into the road. I can still hear her screaming for help as I tried my best to fight the driver to switch off his bakkie, but I was too weak," he said,

"I managed to run a few metres away from the vehicle towards her as I thought he drove over her head. I remember I started shouting and screaming at God, asking him to please not let my fiancé die," he said.

READ | Limpopo police on the hunt for motorist after Grade 2 pupil is killed in hit-and-run accident

"She's a strong woman. I just want my fiancé back, but it is still a long road to recovery, mentally, physically and emotionally," he said.

car accident
Charlene Drotsky before the accident occurred.

Drotsky is being treated for critical injuries at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. She suffered multiple injuries, including a broken scapula and pelvis, and several broken ribs. She also experienced internal bleeding that resulted in septicaemia.

Her sister, Marcelle, said the damaged pelvis caused Drotsky to lose the function of her left leg.

Marcelle said:

Charlene is a wonderful mother and a kind-hearted person who didn't deserve to be discarded the way she was. This incident has devastated our family, especially her two boys. They don't understand what has happened and cry daily for her to come home.

She has two sons, Cayden, 13, and Calden, 9.

family.
Drotsky and her two boys Cayden,13, and Calden,9, who are longing for their mom to come back home.

"The boys haven't seen their mom since she left them behind for her holiday. We simply don't have the money to fly them over to visit her. At this stage, we are trying our best to raise some money to bring the boys to see their mom as we believe it will boost her spirits," Marcelle added.  

"The most difficult thing is feeling hopeless and helpless when someone you love is struggling or in pain. We hope that the public will help lighten the financial burden we are facing and help us seek justice for what has happened to Charlene. We couldn't be more thankful for the love and support we have already been shown," Marcelle added.

The family has since set up a BackaBuddy campaign to raise R75 000 for Drotsky's surgery and medical expenses.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidents
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9028 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3911 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.62
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,897.26
0.0%
Silver
22.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,324.50
0.0%
Platinum
939.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.14
-0.1%
Top 40
65,476
+1.4%
All Share
72,438
+1.3%
Resource 10
77,198
+2.8%
Industrial 25
80,199
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,309
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo