PICS | North West holidaygoer left with broken pelvis after hit-and-run accident in Cape Town

A North West woman was injured in a hit-and-run accident while on holiday in Cape Town earlier this month.

Charlene Drotsky said she became trapped under the bakkie of someone who gave her a lift.

The man drove off, leaving her with a broken pelvis and other injuries, she said.

Charlene Drotsky, 34, and her fiancé, Corné Viljoen, 39, were on holiday in Malmesbury earlier this month.

After a night out with friends, a man offered to give her and her friends a lift in his bakkie. Charlene was the last one to be dropped off that night.

"When I arrived at my destination, I tried to exit the vehicle. The driver reversed unexpectedly, trapping my left leg under the front wheel of the vehicle. Instead of stopping to help me as I cried out in pain, the driver panicked as he tried to drive off," she said.

She said he the man ended up driving off over her waist area and that the front and back wheels went over her. He then left her in the street in severe pain and fled.

After hearing the commotion outside, Viljoen rushed to her side and immediately phoned emergency services.

Viljoen said his entire life changed in a blink of an eye when he saw what happened.

"When I saw what has happened to my fiancé, I thought it was over for her. I saw her getting pulled in under a bakkie, I saw her getting dragged into the road. I can still hear her screaming for help as I tried my best to fight the driver to switch off his bakkie, but I was too weak," he said,

"I managed to run a few metres away from the vehicle towards her as I thought he drove over her head. I remember I started shouting and screaming at God, asking him to please not let my fiancé die," he said.

"She's a strong woman. I just want my fiancé back, but it is still a long road to recovery, mentally, physically and emotionally," he said.

Drotsky is being treated for critical injuries at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. She suffered multiple injuries, including a broken scapula and pelvis, and several broken ribs. She also experienced internal bleeding that resulted in septicaemia.

Her sister, Marcelle, said the damaged pelvis caused Drotsky to lose the function of her left leg.

Marcelle said:

Charlene is a wonderful mother and a kind-hearted person who didn't deserve to be discarded the way she was. This incident has devastated our family, especially her two boys. They don't understand what has happened and cry daily for her to come home.

She has two sons, Cayden, 13, and Calden, 9.

"The boys haven't seen their mom since she left them behind for her holiday. We simply don't have the money to fly them over to visit her. At this stage, we are trying our best to raise some money to bring the boys to see their mom as we believe it will boost her spirits," Marcelle added.

"The most difficult thing is feeling hopeless and helpless when someone you love is struggling or in pain. We hope that the public will help lighten the financial burden we are facing and help us seek justice for what has happened to Charlene. We couldn't be more thankful for the love and support we have already been shown," Marcelle added.

The family has since set up a BackaBuddy campaign to raise R75 000 for Drotsky's surgery and medical expenses.





