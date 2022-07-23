PICS | One dead, four wounded in shootout as Gauteng cops stop hijacking in its tracks

One suspect was killed during a shootout in Boksburg, after police interrupted a gang's alleged plan to hijack a truck.

Four suspected gunmen were wounded and are under police guard in hospital.

Another four were arrested.

A suspect was killed in a shootout in Boksburg on Friday and four people were wounded when Gauteng police and security officials interrupted their alleged plan to hijack a truck, according to the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the Tactical Operations Management Section of the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, the Gauteng Traffic Police's Saturation Unit, Tracker Connect and Badboyz Security responded to intelligence on the alleged plan to hijack the truck.

"When the team spotted the suspects and the vehicles fitting the description on R554 in Boksburg following an eight-ton truck, they were greeted with gunfire when they attempted to stop the suspects," he said.

A shootout ensued.

One suspect was killed and four suspected gunmen are under police guard in hospital after they were wounded. The remaining four were arrested.





Those who were arrested are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as conspiracy to commit crime.

"Two vehicles allegedly used in the commission of crime and three illegal firearms found in both vehicles were seize," Nkwalase added.



