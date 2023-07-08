PICS | One dead, more than 300 displaced after KZN informal settlement blaze

More than 300 people have been left homeless after a fire ripped through the KwaMasinenge informal settlement on Saturday morning.

One person died during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

A devastating fire ripped through KwaMasinenge informal settlement in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving one person dead and more than 300 others displaced on Saturday morning.

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, said the blaze destroyed 111 households.

"The cause of the fire, which occurred during the morning hours as residents were preparing to leave for work, remains unclear," said Moloi.

Provincial disaster management teams and the KZN Department of Social Development have been activated to take immediate action to address the aftermath of this aggressive blaze.

Government officials have provided essential humanitarian aid to the fire victims, including hot meals and much-needed relief supplies.

Moloi has extended her heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one in the fire.

According to Times Live, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Mandisi Qokayi.

His cousin, Amanda Mzize, told the publication that a gas cylinder which blew up at Qokayi's shack was one of the reasons that made it difficult for her cousin to escape.

Qokayi had lived at the settlement since 2006 and worked as a mechanic for an engineering firm in Margate.

The MEC said the provincial government had assembled a dedicated team to thoroughly assess the situation and determine the full extent of the damage.



"Dedicated disaster response teams are working tirelessly at the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to undamaged homes. [The teams] are also assisting the affected individuals," Moloi said.

According to Cogta, all provincial departments were mobilising their resources to ensure a coordinated response, working around the clock to assist the affected communities.

"Priority is given to those who have lost important documents, such as identification documents, birth certificates, and Sassa cards," Sithole-Moloi said.



"Furthermore, the department appeals to all community members in the province to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, such as ensuring heaters or stoves are turned off before sleeping, particularly during winter, to prevent hazardous incidents."



Efforts are under way to provide aid and disaster relief kits to families affected by the fires.

"These households have been evacuated and relocated to safe places to ensure their well-being and safety," Sithole-Moloi added.

Police have been approached for comment, which will be added once received.



