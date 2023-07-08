55m ago

Share

PICS | One dead, more than 300 displaced after KZN informal settlement blaze

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
One person died and 300 were left homeless after a fire ripped through the KwaMasinenge informal settlement in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
One person died and 300 were left homeless after a fire ripped through the KwaMasinenge informal settlement in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
Supplied/Cogta
  • More than 300 people have been left homeless after a fire ripped through the KwaMasinenge informal settlement on Saturday morning.
  • One person died during the blaze.
  • The cause of the fire is unknown. 

A devastating fire ripped through KwaMasinenge informal settlement in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving one person dead and more than 300 others displaced on Saturday morning.  

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, said the blaze destroyed 111 households. 

"The cause of the fire, which occurred during the morning hours as residents were preparing to leave for work, remains unclear," said Moloi. 

Provincial disaster management teams and the KZN Department of Social Development have been activated to take immediate action to address the aftermath of this aggressive blaze.

READ | 'They screamed for 2 minutes... and it was over': 4 children die in Katlehong shack fire

Government officials have provided essential humanitarian aid to the fire victims, including hot meals and much-needed relief supplies.

Moloi has extended her heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one in the fire.

According to Times Live, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Mandisi Qokayi.  

His cousin, Amanda Mzize, told the publication that a gas cylinder which blew up at Qokayi's shack was one of the reasons that made it difficult for her cousin to escape. 

Qokayi had lived at the settlement since 2006 and worked as a mechanic for an engineering firm in Margate.

burnt shacks.
Officials say the blaze destroyed 111 households.

The MEC said the provincial government had assembled a dedicated team to thoroughly assess the situation and determine the full extent of the damage.

"Dedicated disaster response teams are working tirelessly at the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to undamaged homes. [The teams] are also assisting the affected individuals," Moloi said. 

According to Cogta, all provincial departments were mobilising their resources to ensure a coordinated response, working around the clock to assist the affected communities.

shack fire in KZN
Officials in the provincial government say the cause of the fire is unknown.

"Priority is given to those who have lost important documents, such as identification documents, birth certificates, and Sassa cards," Sithole-Moloi said. 

"Furthermore, the department appeals to all community members in the province to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, such as ensuring heaters or stoves are turned off before sleeping, particularly during winter, to prevent hazardous incidents." 

Efforts are under way to provide aid and disaster relief kits to families affected by the fires.

"These households have been evacuated and relocated to safe places to ensure their well-being and safety," Sithole-Moloi added.

Police have been approached for comment, which will be added once received. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cogtakwazulu-natalshack fire
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2478 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 7656 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 170 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.07
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.49
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.76
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
908.24
0.0%
Palladium
1,242.00
0.0%
Gold
1,925.88
0.0%
Silver
23.09
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.47
+2.5%
Top 40
69,510
+1.0%
All Share
74,823
+1.0%
Resource 10
61,033
+1.4%
Industrial 25
103,544
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,064
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo