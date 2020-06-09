1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | One dead, several believed to be trapped after veranda collapses in central Durban

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A veranda collapsed in central Durban.
A veranda collapsed in central Durban.
Supplied by EMS
  • One person has died and many are believed to be trapped after a veranda collapsed in central Durban.
  • The number of injured people is still to be confirmed.
  • It is reported that a section of an outside balcony collapsed. 

One person has died and several people are believed to be trapped after a veranda collapsed in central Durban on Tuesday. 

Multiple paramedic services, law enforcement and city rescue services officials were on scene in Doctor Yusuf Dadoo Street.

It is reported that a section of an outside balcony collapsed. 

According to Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics assessed the scene and found that one person died and multiple others sustained minor to moderate injuries. 

"At 09:33 Tuesday morning, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a structural collapse [in Doctor] Yusuf Dadoo Street in Durban Central", he said. 

IPSS Medical Rescue was also on scene.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said 12 people were trapped in the wreckage and that further updates would follow.

EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie confirmed that its paramedics were still on the scene.

The exact number of injured people is still to be confirmed.

accident
A veranda collapsed in central Durban.
ACCIDENT
A veranda collapsed in central Durban.

Police, Metro Police and the eThekwini fire and rescue service are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Related Links
WATCH | One person treated for smoke inhalation after office fire in Joburg CBD
WATCH | Supermarket building on fire in Pinetown CBD
WATCH: 11 firefighters injured in Los Angeles battling blaze
Read more on:
durbanaccidents
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 3335 votes
Cricket
12% - 977 votes
Soccer
23% - 1785 votes
Golf
7% - 545 votes
Other
15% - 1193 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.78
(-0.79)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(+0.00)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.70)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.06)
Gold
1705.70
(+0.73)
Silver
17.60
(-0.45)
Platinum
822.00
(-1.73)
Brent Crude
40.76
(-3.55)
Palladium
1973.00
(-2.15)
All Share
54148.67
(-0.98)
Top 40
49586.76
(-1.06)
Financial 15
11163.30
(-1.05)
Industrial 25
73067.74
(-0.89)
Resource 10
50048.32
(-1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo