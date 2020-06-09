PICS | One dead, several believed to be trapped after veranda collapses in central Durban

One person has died and many are believed to be trapped after a veranda collapsed in central Durban.

One person has died and several people are believed to be trapped after a veranda collapsed in central Durban on Tuesday.

Multiple paramedic services, law enforcement and city rescue services officials were on scene in Doctor Yusuf Dadoo Street.

It is reported that a section of an outside balcony collapsed.

According to Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics assessed the scene and found that one person died and multiple others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"At 09:33 Tuesday morning, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a structural collapse [in Doctor] Yusuf Dadoo Street in Durban Central", he said.

IPSS Medical Rescue was also on scene.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said 12 people were trapped in the wreckage and that further updates would follow.

EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie confirmed that its paramedics were still on the scene.

The exact number of injured people is still to be confirmed.

Supplied EMS

Police, Metro Police and the eThekwini fire and rescue service are on scene.

This is a developing story.