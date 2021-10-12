PICS | One dead, three critical following KwaZulu-Natal road accident

One person has died and three more are in critical condition following a collision on the R102 near Gingindlovu in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was believed that a politician and his security detail were involved in the accident.

On Monday evening, IPSS Medical Rescue responded to reports of an accident on the R102 involving two vehicles, said spokesperson Paul Herbst.

"On arrival, paramedics... were informed that a Fortuner had allegedly T-boned a light motor vehicle carrying a family of four. The Fortuner was reportedly transporting a political speaker and his security detail," said Herbst.

One person in the car was killed, said Herbst.

"The seemingly high-impact collision resulted in the death of a female passenger from the family sedan, while a man and two boys from the same vehicle sustained critical injuries. IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics stabilised the injured before transporting them to hospital for further care," he said.

According to Herbst, the politician and three bodyguards sustained moderate injuries.

