PICS | One killed, three injured after wall collapses in KwaZulu-Natal

One person was killed, and three others sustained critical injuries after a wall collapsed at a complex in the La Lucia area in Durban.
"It was a house in a complex. They were revamping what looks like their garage, and the structural beam collapsed with the people inside," said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst.
The three injured victims will be transported to the hospital for further treatment, he said.
Herbst said the K9 search and rescue team is currently searching the area for more victims.
