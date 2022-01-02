PICS | One set of twins among 175 babies born on New Year's Day in the Western Cape

The Western Cape's public healthcare facilities delivered 175 babies on New Year's Day.

There was one set of twins among the 175 babies.

KwaZulu-Natal delivered 264 babies on 1 January 2022.

Of the babies born on New Year's Day, 93 were boys and 82 girls.

According to the department, the first baby, a boy, was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital at 00:03, weighing 4 390g and 50cm in length, to the mother, Phumeza Jezile.

"The second was also a boy, born at Karl Bremer Hospital at 00:04, weighing 3 620g and 51cm in length, to the mother, Melony Rank. The third baby was a girl born at Helderberg Hospital at 00:36, weighing 4 330g, and 55.4cm in length to the mother, Nastehoshuute Abdullah", health department spokesperson Abulele Dyasi said in a statement.

The department added that there was one set of twins, two girls, born at Tygerberg Hospital.



The Western Cape's MEC for health, Nomafrench Mbombo, congratulated the families of the newborns.

"I wish to congratulate all parents on the safe arrival of their newborns and wish them many years of happiness and good health. May you cherish the time together with your little ones, as parenthood is one of the best journeys."

Mbombo said her department was excited to be part of the journey - from the baby's first immunisation to their first steps.

"It is important to create a nurturing and healthy environment for your baby, along with good nutrition, which can impact on a child's ability to develop and learn.

"Ensure that your baby is fully immunised and follow the advice of health workers at your local clinic. Make time to play with your child and support him or her as they grow and develop. Remember to take care of yourself as well," said Mbombo.

The department wished the new parents well and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of all healthcare workers, including midwives.

Meanwhile, 264 babies were delivered on New Year's Day in KwaZulu-Natal - 129 girls and 135 boys.

In Gauteng, 150 babies were delivered on Saturday.