PICS | 'Our houses look like a river': storms cause bad flooding in parts of Cape Town

As the first of two storms made landfall in Cape Town late on Friday, dozens of informal settlement residents were left with waterlogged homes, causing damage to furniture items and other belongings, GroundUp reported.

In Khunqu informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, resident Ntomboxolo Mpolweni said they reported the flooding to their PR councillor to no avail. "The councillor promised to alert the disaster management. We are praying that we get help today," said Mpolweni.

Another resident, Ntombizodwa Duba, who lives with an 11-year-old disabled girl, said: "We couldn't sleep because of the rain. Our houses look like a river and we have been trying to get the water out with no luck. I don’t know where we will go."

Yoliswa Nakani said her home was prepared for the storm, but that the rain was too strong on Thursday night.

"We tried to put some sand on the floor, but it didn’t help as we were up all night. We are stressed because we don't have a place to stay, and asking other people is not easy, especially now that there is [the coronavirus]. People are afraid of taking a risk," said Nakani.

Chantel Alexander of Disaster Risk Management said Khayelitsha was hard-hit with flooding. She confirmed that management would provide flood kits, sand and milling to affected informal settlements.

In Zwezwe, near Doornbach informal settlement in Milnerton, the banks of the Diep River burst, flooding several homes nearby.