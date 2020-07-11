35m ago

PICS | 'Our houses look like a river': storms cause bad flooding in parts of Cape Town

Peter Luhanga and Buziwe Nocuze
The Diep River burst its banks on Friday, flooding several homes in Zwezwe informal settlement near Milnerton, Cape Town.
The Diep River burst its banks on Friday, flooding several homes in Zwezwe informal settlement near Milnerton, Cape Town.
Peter Luhanga

As the first of two storms made landfall in Cape Town late on Friday, dozens of informal settlement residents were left with waterlogged homes, causing damage to furniture items and other belongings, GroundUp reported. 

In Khunqu informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, resident Ntomboxolo Mpolweni said they reported the flooding to their PR councillor to no avail. "The councillor promised to alert the disaster management. We are praying that we get help today," said Mpolweni.

Another resident, Ntombizodwa Duba, who lives with an 11-year-old disabled girl, said: "We couldn't sleep because of the rain. Our houses look like a river and we have been trying to get the water out with no luck. I don’t know where we will go."

Yoliswa Nakani said her home was prepared for the storm, but that the rain was too strong on Thursday night.

"We tried to put some sand on the floor, but it didn’t help as we were up all night. We are stressed because we don't have a place to stay, and asking other people is not easy, especially now that there is [the coronavirus]. People are afraid of taking a risk," said Nakani.

Chantel Alexander of Disaster Risk Management said Khayelitsha was hard-hit with flooding. She confirmed that management would provide flood kits, sand and milling to affected informal settlements.

In Zwezwe, near Doornbach informal settlement in Milnerton, the banks of the Diep River burst, flooding several homes nearby.

diep river
Yoliswa Nakani says her family have nowhere to sleep on Friday night after their home was flooded.
diep river
Ntombizodwa Duba from Khunqu informal settlement in Khayelitsha scoops water out of her shack.
Diep river
Community leader Zukiswa Gidimisana and Nandipha Tabalaza who gave birth to a baby boy last week stand outside their shack in Zwezwe near the bank of Diep River which flooded several homes on Friday.
diep river
Six-year-old Iyazi Fudumele stands on a plank submerged in water near her home at the Zwezwe informal settlement. Her home is one of several in the informal settlement left waterlogged by the storm.

