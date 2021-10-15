1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | 'Our street has turned into a swimming pool' - Evaton residents on giant pothole

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A road in Evaton West that had sported a giant pothole (Lwandile Bhengu, News24)
A road in Evaton West that had sported a giant pothole (Lwandile Bhengu, News24)
  • On Sunday, frustrated residents from Evaton resorted to swimming in a massive pothole on the road to highlight poor road infrastructure in the area.
  • After images went viral on social media, there have been efforts to work on the road, which residents say has been in ruins since 2010.
  • Residents however are not convinced that the manner in which the road is being fixed is a permanent solution. 

What started as a way to beat the summer heat while protesting poor service delivery and road infrastructure for residents in Evaton West has resulted in some headway in fixing a road they say has had a giant pothole for over a decade. 

On Sunday, pictures of community members in ward 26 swimming in a giant pothole in the street went viral on social media and provided a clear picture of how bad road infrastructure was in the embattled Emfuleni municipality.  

“We wanted this street to be fixed because it has turned into a swimming pool, which is dangerous. We don’t want a dam. Why did they make a road if it was going to turn into a dam?” said Fikile Xaba.

READ | ANC claims delivery frenzy in Emfuleni is not about elections

On Friday, News24 visited the street and found trucks working on the road. However, Xaba was not convinced that the work they were doing would be a permanent fix.

“They patch it, but the water still gathers in it, but this is the first time they have ever patched it like this. Because the community fought, they are patching it properly, but we don’t trust this is a permanent fix. We will see when it rains again,” she said. 

Nomsa Khumalo, who has lived in the area for almost 30 years, said the road had been an issue since 2010 and the community was fed up with cars having to drive on the dusty sidewalk, which was a danger to their children. 

“We didn’t want cars driving on the sidewalk because it puts our children’s lives in danger. We are not part of any organisation. We are a community that is trying to protect our children and area. It’s turned into a political thing. This road has been in ruins for a long time,” said Khumalo. 

The Emfuleni Municipality, which was placed under administration by Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile in 2019, has become notorious for bad road infrastructure, and according to Khumalo, residents were told by a previous councillor that the municipality’s council did not have the funds to fix the road.  

ALSO READ | Is this the worst run municipality in South Africa?

“We were told that the council doesn’t have money. We are under Emfuleni, so we know that council has no money. So other roads were fixed but we were told this one needs a lot more work and needs to be dug up,” she said. 

Emfuleni Municipality spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni told News24 that the road was one of those that were identified for rehabilitation and reconstruction by the provincial government.

During his 2021/22 budget Speech, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC, Jacob Mamabolo announced that the department had already spent over R170 million on roads maintenance and development in Emfuleni. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgservice delivery
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1765 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2044 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1608 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

6h ago

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.62
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.12
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.5%
Gold
1,767.65
-1.6%
Silver
23.32
-0.9%
Palladium
2,079.00
-3.0%
Platinum
1,058.49
-0.2%
Brent Crude
84.00
+1.0%
Top 40
60,494
+0.2%
All Share
67,029
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,347
-0.1%
Industrial 25
84,819
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,961
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo