PICS | Paw patrol: Cape Town firefighters rescue puppy from sewerage pipe, go back to fix it

City of Cape Town firefighters rescued a puppy from a sewerage pipe over the weekend.

Neighbours heard the puppy's cries from a toilet and called for help.

The pup was rescued and given a clean bill of health.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service received an early morning call on Sunday about a puppy that was stuck in a sewerage line in Ruyterwacht.

The first team to respond found that the little guy was stuck in a pipe behind a house.

A family living there heard the puppy's distant cries from their toilet and quickly called for help when they realised a member of their neighbour's litter was missing.

The firefighters called for assistance from another department and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

"Help was going to take time and by then, shifts had changed. The fire crews from Epping 3 and Goodwood 3 platoon took it upon themselves to rescue the puppy, as they did not know how long he'd been stuck there," said mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

The puppy was rescued from the sewerage line at 11:15 and handed over to the SPCA, which ensured that it was in good health.

On Wednesday morning, both crews returned to the property and Goodwood Fire Station Commander Durandt Geldenhuys bought the materials that were needed to fix the line they'd damaged during the rescue.

Smith said:

Our firefighters are once again commended for their dedication to not only going above and beyond the call of duty, but to saving lives. On occasion, those lives are the furry, four-legged variety, and this is a testament to their commitment.

The puppy was given a clean bill of health and although it is unnamed, it could soon sport the moniker of one or more of the rescuers.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler