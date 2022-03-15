1h ago

PICS | Pedal power: Cyclists raise more than R260 000 for SPCA at Cape Town Cycle Tour

Lisalee Solomons
Seventy-one Race2Rescue cyclists took to the roads of Cape Town on Sunday in support of the work of the SPCA.
Janine Z Photography
  • More than R260 000 has been raised for the SPCA during Sunday's Cape Town Cycle Tour.
  • The money will be used to fund the work of the SPCA's inspectorate department.876
  • The organisation says it cares for more than 600 animals in Cape Town every day.

Seventy-one Race2Rescue cyclists participated in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday in support of the work of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in the Mother City. They chose to cycle for the organisation because of its work for and dedication to animals.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said they were blown away by the support of the many people who cycled in the rain to raise funds for the organisation.

"We weren't expecting this heartfelt response when we put out a call to action. We had no idea ... how this group of athletes would reach for the stars to raise funds for our cause and complete their race. It's an overwhelming experience that this much money was raised for the organisation," said Abraham.

Cyclist Colin Marais said the pain he went through was worth it.

"I will certainly be doing it again," said Marais.

"This echoes true for our team of dedicated inspectors, who place themselves in heart-breaking and often compromising positions to honour their duty to serve animals and prevent animal cruelty," said Abraham.

Moyo Ndukwana, SPCA chief executive, said the money raised will be used to fund the work undertaken by the organisation's inspectorate department to prevent cruelty to animals.

cyclists
The Race2Rescue cyclists.

 

"The inspectorate operates 24/7 to rescue abused and neglected animals. We cover the entire City of Cape Town and also a part of the Stellenbosch Municipality, so the funds will be put to good use," said Ndukwana.


The SPCA said the job of its officials was both physically and emotionally taxing, but the reward of giving a voice to the voiceless kept them committed to the cause.

The organisation's special events coordinator, Natasha Johannes, said they were proud of their supporters who pushed themselves to the limit to support the SPCA's work.

Another cyclist Betri Meyer said cycling for the SPCA was an "honour".

"It was a humbling experience meeting the SPCA team. It was a privilege to ride for such an amazing cause. I felt so blessed to give a voice to the voiceless, and it was so much fun to ride with the crowd," added Meyer.

SPCA
Some of the cyclists dressed for the occasion.
SPCA
More than R260 000 has been raised for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA at the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

Ndukwana said the money would translate directly to 164 tanks of fuel that can cover a massive 148 113km in response to reports of animal cruelty.

"That's countless lives saved, justice sought for many victims of cruelty and abuse, and hope that beats renewed in the hearts of every staff member at the SPCA. We thank the many people that came forward to make a genuine difference in the lives of both animals and the team who serve them," said Ndukwana.

According to the SPCA, it cares for more than 600 animals in Cape Town every day.

"We take in over 2 000 stray and unwanted animals on a monthly basis and treat more than 2 500 animals a month in our hospital. We also treat 1 400 animals per month at our mobile clinics," said Ndukwana.


