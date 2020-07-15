PICS | People brrrave the brrr to celebrrrate the snow

As a cold front passed over South Africa, snow fell in parts of the interior and temperatures plummeted.

People took to Twitter and other platforms to show off the snow in high-lying areas, such as the Matroosberg range in the Western Cape.

READ | Hundreds flock to see the snow in Matroosberg over the weekend, many for the first time

The cold weather is set to continue, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a special advisory for frost over the Free State, central and western parts of North West, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the northern interior of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Gallo Images Jacques Stander, Gallo Images Gallo Images Jacques Stander, Gallo Images Gallo Images Jacques Stander, Gallo Images Gallo Images Jacques Stander, Gallo Images Gallo Images Jacques Stander, Gallo Images

The SAWS also advised that there would be very cold conditions over the northern high ground of the Eastern Cape.

The major centres of Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Bloemfontein were expected to be cold for the rest of the week.

- Compiled by Duncan Alfreds