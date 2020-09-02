PICS | Phelophepa healthcare train arrives in Gauteng for the first time

41m ago

A healthcare worker assisting a member of the SANDF.
@GautengHealth
  • Acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo launched the arrival of the train in Gauteng on Wednesday. 
  • The train also has on-site optometrists and a lab for spectacles. 
  • It will move from Springs to Olifantsfontein and then to Dube. 

Transnet's Phelophepa Healthcare Train II has arrived in Gauteng.

On Wednesday, acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo welcomed the historic arrival of the train at the Springs railway station. 

The train arrived for the first time in the province in its 26 years of existence and was expected to service citizens for four weeks.

Mamabolo urged communities to take advantage of the healthcare services being rendered. 

The train arrived in Springs on 31 August and was expected to service the area until 11 September before moving to Olifantsfontein from 14 to 25 September and Dube station from 28 September until 09 October. 

The train's onboard services included screening patients for cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis and HIV/Aids tests. 

Covid-19 screenings and testing by the Health Department would also be rendered. 

The train would provide psychological counselling, offer optical services with an on-site lab for spectacles and would also dispense medicine. 

READ |New Covid-19 testing and screening station unveiled in Soshanguve

"On behalf of the Gauteng Department of Health, I would like to express our sincerest appreciation for the Phelophela II train that you have availed to us in response to the call for strengthening capacity and efforts towards managing the Covid-19 spread while maintaining the general services and treatment that the department offers to users of the public health system.

"We welcome the train and the health professionals that have dedicated their time to serving the people of Gauteng in this way. We wish you a pleasant stay in Gauteng as you serve the people of Gauteng with the commitment that you have displayed since the commencement of this project," Mamabolo said. 

In a statement, Transnet said the deployment of Phelophepa to the province was part of an agreement with the provincial health department to assist with the provision of primary healthcare services, which had been backlogged due to the pandemic.

It added that Roche Pharma South Africa, as part of its long-standing partnership with Transnet will provide Personal Protective Equipment and sanitisers to healthcare workers during the deployment.

Transnet Foundation Head, Molatwane Likhethe said: "The train has previously visited only eight provinces in the country. We are glad to announce that the Gauteng province has now been added to our route. With the addition of Gauteng, the Phelophepa trains will reach all nine provinces in the country, providing much-needed healthcare to more communities." 

Meanwhile, the Phelophepa I train also commenced services in Mahikeng in the North West from Wednesday and was expected to be in the town until 11 September before it moved to Rustenburg and Klerksdorp, Transnet said. 

 - Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

