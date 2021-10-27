PICS | Phone, internet communication affected by fire at Groote Schuur Hospital

A fire at Groote Schuur Hospital has damaged some of the hospital's phone and internet lines.

No patients or staff were injured.

Firefighters contained the blaze in just over an hour.

Phone and internet lines at Groote Schuur Hospital have been affected by a fire that broke out at the state facility on Tuesday.

Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs said on Wednesday that the blaze was not in a patient area and that no wards were affected.

"We have had damages to some of our phone lines and internet lines. Services will thus be affected due to that," he said.

City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from Roeland Street, Salt River and Wynberg were dispatched to the hospital at 14:00 after they were alerted to smoke emanating from the building.

Supplied

"Upon arrival, it was reported that [there were] thick plumes of smoke and firefighters had to wear self-contained breathing apparatus to work in the hazardous atmosphere to locate the seat of the fire," Carelse said.

"The location of the fire was on Floor DS, close to the institutional side, near a service lobby/storeroom area. Furniture [and] equipment were destroyed [and there were] damages to the internet lines and electrical equipment."

READ | Patient, 63, burns to death in Groote Schuur Hospital fire

Firefighters contained and extinguished the blaze at 15:15, Carelse added.

No injuries were reported.

Jacobs appealed for "patience when communicating with the hospital and when people come to the hospital".

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

