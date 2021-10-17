PICS | 'Please don't kill me' - woman pleads with gunmen before being killed in Cape Town mass shooting

Police have initiated a 72-hour activation plan to track down the culprits responsible for a drive-by shooting in Mandalay, Mitchells Plain on Saturday night.

Guest were celebrating a 21st birthday party when shots were fired from a green Honda Ballade.

The Lentegeur Community policing forum is urging anyone with information to report it to the police.

"Please don't kill me" - these were the chilling last words a woman shouted seconds before gunmen indiscriminately opened fire at guests attending a 21st birthday party at a house in Mandalay, Mitchells Plain on Saturday night.



The bloodbath left one woman dead and seven others injured. The youngest casualty is only five-years-old.

David Mafate, who lives at the house where the shooting occurred, said they were having a party when the assailants opened fire on guests outside.

"We heard the [murdered] woman shouting outside: 'Please don't kill me'. And the next moment we saw a car coming past and the shooting [started]. The woman they shot was with us at the party - she went to the shop just a few doors down to buy something," Mafate said.



READ | One killed, seven injured in drive-by shooting at Cape Town birthday party

"Many of the guests who were here are nurses, teachers and youngsters. No one has any links to any gangsters. Everyone was terrified when they heard eight gunshots," he said.



He maintained that he does not believe the incident was gang related.



"Why would gangsters randomly shoot at us? No one has any links to gangsters. Everyone was so terrified when they started shooting. It was something out of the movies - I realised that I could've died if I didn't run inside," he said.

Lentegeur community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Byron de Villiers urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact the authorities.

"We can't have people shooting randomly in our communities. It is assumed that the shooting is gang related, but it is not confirmed," he said.

Meanwhile, police have implemented its 72-hour activation plan to find the culprits behind the shooting.

ALSO READ | Cape Town mayor calls on Ramaphosa to fire Cele

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the gunmen opened fire from a green Honda Ballade.

Traut said:

The eight victims, aged between five and 26, were admitted to hospital where the 24-year-old female later succumbed to death. While detectives are gathering evidence to determine the motive for this callous attack on these young people, the public is requested to come forward with information that can assist us with our investigation.

He added additional resources had been deployed to the Lentegeur policing precinct to "stabilise the situation" and support detectives with their investigation.

"These forces will remain in the area until we are satisfied with the progress of our operational endeavours," he said.