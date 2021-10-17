59m ago

add bookmark

PICS | 'Please don't kill me' - woman pleads with gunmen before being killed in Cape Town mass shooting

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A bullet hole left in the garage door by gunmen who indiscriminately opened fire at guests attending a 21st birthday party at a house in Mandalay, Mitchells Plain. (Supplied)
A bullet hole left in the garage door by gunmen who indiscriminately opened fire at guests attending a 21st birthday party at a house in Mandalay, Mitchells Plain. (Supplied)
Supplied
  • Police have initiated a 72-hour activation plan to track down the culprits responsible for a drive-by shooting in Mandalay, Mitchells Plain on Saturday night. 
  • Guest were celebrating a 21st birthday party when shots were fired from a green Honda Ballade. 
  • The Lentegeur Community policing forum is urging anyone with information to report it to the police.

"Please don't kill me" - these were the chilling last words a woman shouted seconds before gunmen indiscriminately opened fire at guests attending a 21st birthday party at a house in Mandalay, Mitchells Plain on Saturday night. 

The bloodbath left one woman dead and seven others injured. The youngest casualty is only five-years-old. 

David Mafate, who lives at the house where the shooting occurred, said they were having a party when the assailants opened fire on guests outside.

"We heard the [murdered] woman shouting outside: 'Please don't kill me'. And the next moment we saw a car coming past and the shooting [started]. The woman they shot was with us at the party - she went to the shop just a few doors down to buy something," Mafate said. 

READ | One killed, seven injured in drive-by shooting at Cape Town birthday party

"Many of the guests who were here are nurses, teachers and youngsters. No one has any links to any gangsters. Everyone was terrified when they heard eight gunshots," he said. 

(Supplied)
A woman was killed in the mass shooting.

He maintained that he does not believe the incident was gang related. 

"Why would gangsters randomly shoot at us? No one has any links to gangsters. Everyone was so terrified when they started shooting. It was something out of the movies - I realised that I could've died if I didn't run inside," he said. 

Lentegeur community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Byron de Villiers urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact the authorities. 

"We can't have people shooting randomly in our communities. It is assumed that the shooting is gang related, but it is not confirmed," he said. 

Meanwhile, police have implemented its 72-hour activation plan to find the culprits behind the shooting.

ALSO READ | Cape Town mayor calls on Ramaphosa to fire Cele

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the gunmen opened fire from a green Honda Ballade. 

Traut said:

The eight victims, aged between five and 26, were admitted to hospital where the 24-year-old female later succumbed to death. While detectives are gathering evidence to determine the motive for this callous attack on these young people, the public is requested to come forward with information that can assist us with our investigation.

He added additional resources had been deployed to the Lentegeur policing precinct to "stabilise the situation" and support detectives with their investigation.

"These forces will remain in the area until we are satisfied with the progress of our operational endeavours," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 1955 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2318 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1834 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,767.60
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
2,075.53
0.0%
Platinum
1,059.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,494
+0.2%
All Share
67,029
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,347
-0.1%
Industrial 25
84,819
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,961
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo