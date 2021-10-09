58m ago

PICS | Police arrest 2 anti-vax protesters in Cape Town

Warda Meyer
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 09: Protesters clashes with police after being asked to wear masks during the Covid-19 anti-vaccination march in Sea Point on October 09, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • Two anti-vaxxers were arrested in Sea Point on Saturday.
  • Scores of unmasked people gathered in the area to voice their opposition to Covid-19 vaccines.
  • The two were released on a warning, and will appear in court next month.

Two anti-vax and anti-mask protesters were arrested in Sea Point on Saturday, as Cape Town police clamped down on demonstrators for refusing to wear masks.

A group of about 40 protesters, many unmasked, staged a peaceful demonstration at the Sea Point pavilion, but things got out of hand when the police, after numerous warnings, arrested two people.

The group marched peacefully from the Sea Point pool to Three Anchor Bay, where a scuffle with police ensued.

People carried placards calling on South Africans to "say no to the experimental jab", "our body, no mask, no vaccines", "Prof Carim puppet of Bill Gates", and "we support Dr Susan Vosloo".

On the way back to the Sea Point pool, the police were waiting, and it was followed by the arrests after police and protesters clashed.

A bystander, who witnessed the drama unfold, said the anti-vaxxers were not heeding the police's warnings.

"The police made it clear, put on your mask and we will have no problem with you, but they just did not want to listen," the bystander said.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 09: A protester is arrested after refusing to wear a face masks during the Covid-19 anti-vaccination march in Sea Point on October 09, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The march was held from Sea Point Community Pools to Three Anchor Bay - protesters was warned by public policing that a peaceful protest must be coducted along with the compulsory wearing of face-masks. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 09: Protesters being warned to wear masks during the Covid-19 anti-vaccination march in Sea Point on October 09, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The march was held from Sea Point Community Pools to Three Anchor Bay - protesters were warned by public policing that a peaceful protest must be coducted along with the compulsory wearing of face-masks. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 09: Protesters is warned by police to wear masks during the Covid-19 anti-vaccination march in Sea Point on October 09, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The march was held from Sea Point Community Pools to Three Anchor Bay - protesters were warned by public policing that a peaceful protest must be coducted along with the compulsory wearing of face-masks. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The anti-vaxxers, however, claimed police were antagonistic, and insisted they had a constitutional right to protest.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said two men were taken into custody.

"Two men, aged 25 and 51, were arrested on charges of failing to wear a mask in public and contravening the Disaster Management Act."

Van Wyk added that both men were released on a warning to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court next month.

