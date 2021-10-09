PICS | Police arrest 2 anti-vax protesters in Cape Town

Two anti-vaxxers were arrested in Sea Point on Saturday.

Scores of unmasked people gathered in the area to voice their opposition to Covid-19 vaccines.

The two were released on a warning, and will appear in court next month.

Two anti-vax and anti-mask protesters were arrested in Sea Point on Saturday, as Cape Town police clamped down on demonstrators for refusing to wear masks.

A group of about 40 protesters, many unmasked, staged a peaceful demonstration at the Sea Point pavilion, but things got out of hand when the police, after numerous warnings, arrested two people.

The group marched peacefully from the Sea Point pool to Three Anchor Bay, where a scuffle with police ensued.

People carried placards calling on South Africans to "say no to the experimental jab", "our body, no mask, no vaccines", "Prof Carim puppet of Bill Gates", and "we support Dr Susan Vosloo".

On the way back to the Sea Point pool, the police were waiting, and it was followed by the arrests after police and protesters clashed.

A bystander, who witnessed the drama unfold, said the anti-vaxxers were not heeding the police's warnings.

"The police made it clear, put on your mask and we will have no problem with you, but they just did not want to listen," the bystander said.

The anti-vaxxers, however, claimed police were antagonistic, and insisted they had a constitutional right to protest.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said two men were taken into custody.

"Two men, aged 25 and 51, were arrested on charges of failing to wear a mask in public and contravening the Disaster Management Act."

Van Wyk added that both men were released on a warning to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court next month.