PICS | Police arrest two of Gauteng's most wanted

Police have arrested two of Gauteng's most wanted suspects, who have allegedly been terrorising the community of Olievenhoutbosch and the surrounding areas in Tshwane.

According to police, they have been linked to several cases of murder as well as house and business robberies.

Police believe the one individual is the same man the community of Olievenhoutbosch complained about during a ministerial imbizo held in May this year.

"In response, the Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, established the intervention team to hunt down the suspect and all other criminals in the area," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.



"The intervention team has been working tirelessly to trace the suspects until, on Tuesday, when they received information about the possible hideout of one of the wanted suspects.

"An intelligence-driven operation was launched, and the suspect was traced to Cosmos City, where he was found and arrested."

Masondo said a police firearm, which has since been linked to a crime in Olievenhoutbosch, was found.



"After interviewing him, the suspect took the team to another place, where the second suspect jumped through a window. He was chased and arrested."

The second individual was allegedly also found in possession of a police firearm, which was loaded with ammunition.

Acting provincial commissioner in Gauteng, Major-General Tommy Mthombeni, applauded the police officers who closed the net on the alleged criminals.



"This is a breakthrough for the intervention team that has been formed to trace and arrest these most notorious and wanted suspects. The arrests will help us to close most cases of house robberies, business robberies and murders, where these suspects are linked," Mthombeni said.

The two are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday.