PICS | Police launch manhunt for at least 30 robbers after brazen cash-in-transit heist

Four security guards have been injured in a cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg.

Police have launched a manhunt for the more than 30 robbers.

Police found more than 180 fired cartridge cases on the scene.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of at least 30 robbers following a cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg on Monday night.

The heist, which took place on the N1 highway at 18:47 on Monday, saw security guards targeted after they had collected money from a bank in Ormonde.

They were travelling toward a branch in Krugersdorp when they were ambushed.

"During the ordeal, the group of suspects started shooting randomly at the armoured vehicle and the two armoured bakkies that were used to escort the cash van. In the process, all security officials were forced out of the armoured vehicles and forced to lay down on the side of the road. The cash van was then bombed and an undisclosed amount of money was taken," police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said.

READ | 10 bust for cash-in-transit heist in Pretoria, stained cash, 12 firearms and ammunition seized

Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied

Police found more than 180 AK-47, R5 and 9mm fired cartridge cases on the scene.

According ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak, the four security guards sustained minor injuries.

"An off-duty medic from ER24 came across the incident shortly after it had happened. He was making his way home from shift when he noticed a vehicle on fire on the highway. Upon assessment, he found that four vehicles were well alight. Emergency services were alerted to the incident," Vermaak said.

"Four security guards were found on the scene with minor injuries. They were treated on the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care," he added.

According to preliminary investigations, the group of robbers had travelled in at least eight vehicles.

The robbers set three of those vehicles - a Mercedes-Benz, a Jeep and a Toyota Fortuner - alight on the scene.

The charges being investigated include armed robbery and attempted murder.

"Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen what transpired or have information about the case to come forward with information and assist investigations," Mathe said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.