1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | Police recover 3 hijacked trucks, goods worth R8m, in Gauteng

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Goods worth R8 million recovered in Gauteng on Wednesday by police.
Goods worth R8 million recovered in Gauteng on Wednesday by police.
Supplied

Gauteng police managed to recover three hijacked trucks in Alrode, Alberton, on Wednesday.

The trucks contained goods worth R8 million.

"According to a preliminary report, the police obtained information on suspects allegedly linked to business robbery and truck hijacking incidents around the areas of Tembisa, Kempton Park and Daveyton," police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said.

Police in Gauteng has managed to recover three hij
Police in Gauteng has managed to recover three hijacked trucks containing goods worth R8 million in Alrode, Alberton, on Wednesday.
News24 supplied

She said a team consisting of members from SAPS, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department proceeded to an address in Jet Park.

READ MORE | 4 people killed in massive shootout on Durban highway

"Upon arrival, the suspects had already fled the scene with three delivery trucks and goods after they allegedly held eight staff members and a security guard at gunpoint," she said.

Police in Gauteng has managed to recover three hij
Police in Gauteng has managed to recover three hijacked trucks containing goods worth R8 million in Alrode, Alberton, on Wednesday.
News24 supplied

The information led the team to a warehouse in Alrode, where they apprehended two individuals: a 40-year-old Kenyan national and a 36-year-old Malawian national.

Goods worth R8 million recovered in Gauteng on Wed
Goods worth R8 million recovered in Gauteng on Wednesday by police
News24 supplied

Police recovered three delivery trucks, two trailers, a light motor vehicle and goods.

The two individuals are expected to appear in court soon.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrimehijackings
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
37% - 3648 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
63% - 6305 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.18
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.29
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,928.95
+0.0%
Silver
25.16
-0.6%
Palladium
2,757.50
+2.9%
Platinum
1,086.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
112.93
+7.1%
Top 40
70,957
-0.1%
All Share
77,462
-0.1%
Resource 10
88,064
-0.2%
Industrial 25
84,987
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,401
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo