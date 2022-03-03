PICS | Police recover 3 hijacked trucks, goods worth R8m, in Gauteng

Gauteng police managed to recover three hijacked trucks in Alrode, Alberton, on Wednesday.



The trucks contained goods worth R8 million.

"According to a preliminary report, the police obtained information on suspects allegedly linked to business robbery and truck hijacking incidents around the areas of Tembisa, Kempton Park and Daveyton," police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said.

She said a team consisting of members from SAPS, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department proceeded to an address in Jet Park.

"Upon arrival, the suspects had already fled the scene with three delivery trucks and goods after they allegedly held eight staff members and a security guard at gunpoint," she said.

The information led the team to a warehouse in Alrode, where they apprehended two individuals: a 40-year-old Kenyan national and a 36-year-old Malawian national.

Police recovered three delivery trucks, two trailers, a light motor vehicle and goods.

The two individuals are expected to appear in court soon.

