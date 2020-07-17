PICS | Police seize gun hidden inside potjiekos during drug raid

A 9mm pistol was found by the police buried under a stew in a three-legged potjiekos pot during a house raid in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.



The firearm, with a filed off serial number, was drawn from the stew by members of the Anti-Gang Unit.

The police had obtained information that the house, in the northern area of the city, had a cache of suspected illegal firearms and drugs.

The gun has now been taken for ballistic analysis, said Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Supplied

Naidu said having a sound insight of how criminals operate in certain areas was an advantage to law enforcement officers in attaining positive results.

The police members stormed the house at 22:55 after obtaining a search warrant from the court, said Naidu.

The operation took place at the Reynecke Street home in Halenvale in Port Elizabeth's northern areas.

"A thorough search was conducted and a 9mm pistol was found in the food in a potjiekos pot. No arrests were made. The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis. The serial number is filed off. An enquiry docket was opened for further investigation."