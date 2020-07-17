1h ago

PICS | Police seize gun hidden inside potjiekos during drug raid

Malibongwe Dayimani
A gun found in a potjie.
A gun found in a potjie.
SAPS

A 9mm pistol was found by the police buried under a stew in a three-legged potjiekos pot during a house raid in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The firearm, with a filed off serial number, was drawn from the stew by members of the Anti-Gang Unit.

The police had obtained information that the house, in the northern area of the city, had a cache of suspected illegal firearms and drugs.

The gun has now been taken for ballistic analysis, said Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Gun, potjie kos
A gun found in a potjie. (SAPS)

Naidu said having a sound insight of how criminals operate in certain areas was an advantage to law enforcement officers in attaining positive results.

The police members stormed the house at 22:55 after obtaining a search warrant from the court, said Naidu.

The operation took place at the Reynecke Street home in Halenvale in Port Elizabeth's northern areas.

"A thorough search was conducted and a 9mm pistol was found in the food in a potjiekos pot. No arrests were made. The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis. The serial number is filed off. An enquiry docket was opened for further investigation."

Read more on:
port elizabethcrime
