PICS | Polo torn in half, 2 dead following head-on collision with tow truck

Two people died and two others were left critically injured following a head-on collision on the N2 near Nyoni in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue said in a statement it is believed that a tow truck was driving at a low speed in the emergency lane due to poor weather conditions when a red VW Polo from the oncoming lane collided with it head-on.

The high-impact collision tore the Polo in half. Both the driver and passenger showed no signs of life and were declared dead on the scene by IPSS paramedics.



The driver of the tow truck sustained critical injuries and his passenger moderate injuries.

Rescuers used the jaws of life to free him from his vehicle before he was placed in the care of IPSS advanced life support paramedics.

