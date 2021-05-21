48m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Power outages, grass and shack fires as Eastern Cape battered by strong winds

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Graaff-Reinet plunged into darkness on Thursday night after powerlines were downed by falling trees due to strong winds.
Graaff-Reinet plunged into darkness on Thursday night after powerlines were downed by falling trees due to strong winds.
Supplied
  • A severe storm, with gale-force winds, hit the Eastern Cape.
  • Buffalo City firefighters responded to grass and shack fires.
  • Graaff-Reinet was plunged into darkness as power lines were damaged by falling trees.  

Severe weather and strong winds caused havoc in the Eastern Cape.

As a result, one person was killed in a shack fire in Mdantsane, while the roofs of dozens of houses were blown off in East London and Graaff-Reinet.

Buffalo City metro spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya, said the fatal incident happened near the Mdantsane highway taxi rank.

Ngwenya said firefighters responded to 26 grass fires, which were fanned by strong winds. 

Beyers Naude municipality spokesperson, Edwardine Abader, said large parts of Graaf-Reinet experienced power outages after powerlines were damaged by falling trees on Thursday. 

Abader said the municipality received 83 complaints related to power supply problems.

"Our electrical department attended to the restoring of power supply until 02:30 and continued working throughout the [Friday] morning," said Abader.

Strong winds uprooted giant trees in Graaff-Reinet
Strong winds uprooted giant trees in Graaff-Reinet on Thursday night.
News24 Supplied
Strong winds wreak havoc in Graaff-Reinet
Strong winds wreak havoc in Graaff-Reinet
News24 Supplied
Strong winds left a trail of destruction in Graaf-
Strong winds left a trail of destruction in Graaf-Reinet on Thursday night
News24 Supplied
A storm with strong winds left a trail of destruct
A storm with strong winds left a trail of destruction in Graaff-Reinet on Thursday night
News24 Supplied

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for coastal areas due to the strong winds.

READ | Brrrace yourselves: Two cold fronts set to hit country

The strong winds were also expected along the coastline, between Tsitsikamma and Port Edward, on Friday and would continue into Saturday evening.

Buffalo City also experienced service interruptions overnight in relation to electricity, fires, water and traffic, according to Ngwenya.

"These strong winds fuel fires very quickly, and the metro is calling on residents to be extra cautious when dealing with fires, particularly grass and shack fires."

Ngwenya said the roofs of temporary structures in Braelyn blew off on Thursday.

Two shack fires were reported in Ginsberg, outside Qonce, and at Scenery Park in East London.

"We also had water interruptions and blockages reported yesterday [Thursday] in households in Mount Coke, East London's Griffin Road and Rose Garden Lane, Halifax Road in Vergenoeg, Southernwood and Brayelyn."

WATCH | Three killed, 14 cattle perish in 'fiery' Eastern Cape collision

Power interruptions were reported in households in Dimbaza, Breidbach, Mdantsane Zone 6, Gonubie, Parkside and Beacon Bay.

Abader said: "In the Umasizakhe area, seven households were affected by roof damage. Our disaster management officials, assisted by the Sarah Baartman district municipality disaster management team, and electricians, assessed the damaged, and have commenced with clean-up operations.

"All affected areas had power restored by this morning [Friday], but individual households, still affected, are now being attended to."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londonweather
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2209 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
19% - 8502 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
76% - 34597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.96
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,880.69
+0.2%
Silver
27.56
-0.7%
Palladium
2,783.65
-2.6%
Platinum
1,174.50
-2.1%
Brent Crude
65.11
-2.3%
Top 40
60,210
+0.2%
All Share
66,239
+0.2%
Resource 10
67,118
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,155
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,839
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo