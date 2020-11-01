45m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Pretoria nightclub ceiling collapses during night out

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Propaganda, a restaurant and club in Tshwane. (Facebook)
Propaganda, a restaurant and club in Tshwane. (Facebook)

The ceiling of a Pretoria nightclub collapsed on Saturday night.

Social media posts shared by patrons of Propaganda, a restaurant and night club in the Pretoria CBD, showed patrons milling around the collapsed ceiling.

A statement which the club also shared on social media, confirmed the incident and indicated that operations would be suspended temporarily.

"In the midst of the unexpected (sic) due to the bad weather experienced last night, part of our ceiling (not roof) collapsed. No fatalities or serious injuries occurred, our building structure remains intact," the statement said.

"A massive applause to the faithful. We remain committed to the cause, your safety, to serve, entertain and provide classic hospitality. Yesterday, today, tomorrow we are still Propaganda."

The club, which has capacity to hold around 3 000 people, has three floors. It is unclear which part of the building was affected or how many people were injured.

More to follow.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
At least 22 killed in Ghana church collapse
PICS | Ten dead, up to 25 feared trapped in India building collapse
Three men killed in suspected illegal mining shaft collapse
Read more on:
propagandapretoriaroof collapsenightclub
Lottery
2 players scoop Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 235 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
53% - 940 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
33% - 588 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1877.90
(+0.05)
Silver
23.62
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.50
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
37.86
(-0.84)
Palladium
2204.58
(+0.60)
All Share
51684.70
(-0.41)
Top 40
47472.92
(-0.22)
Financial 15
9459.76
(-3.04)
Industrial 25
73439.58
(+1.04)
Resource 10
47245.91
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo