PICS | Pride and joy: Lions make roaring return to Babanango Game Reserve

Kaveel Singh
Lions released into Babanango Game Reserve.
Dr Andrew Baxter
  • For the first time in about 150 years, lions have been reintroduced to the Babanango Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • The reserve incorporates a significant portion of land invested in by three community trusts from the region.
  • Kenneth Buthelezi, chairperson of Emcakwini Community Trust, says the reintroduction of lions is significant to the Zulu nation.

Lions are once again roaring in the heart of the Zulu nation in Babanango, KwaZulu-Natal, where two males have been reintroduced to the area after about 150 years.

The lions made their return after a historic move by conservation groups who moved the majestic animals from the Nambiti Private Game Reserve to Babanango Reserve last month.

Kenneth Buthelezi, the chairperson of the Emcakwini Community Trust, is elated by the development.  

"To hear the lions roar reverberating through the valleys of Babanango – the heart of the Zululand, [is] the sound of another conservation success," he said.

"The lion is the king of the animals, and we compare a lion to our king. That is why we call our king the Ingoyama, it means the lion of the Zulu nation," he said, explaining the cultural significance of the big cat.

The males are also set to be joined by four females from across South Africa in the coming months.

Under the watchful eyes of veterinarian Dr Ryan van Deventer and Babanango partner, Chris Galliers of Conservation Outcomes, the animals were successfully relocated.

Introducing lions was no small feat, Galliers said, adding that there were important requirements like food sources and infrastructure.

"Therefore, lions are a symbol of the culmination of years of investments by so many people including the majority landowners, the three Community Trusts," he said.

Musa Mbatha, reserve manager at Babanango Game Reserve, said they were situated "in the heart of Zululand", where seven Zulu kings are buried not far from the reserve.

Lions released into Babanango Game Reserve.
Male lion being captured at Nambiti to go to Babanango Game Reserve.
Male lion being captured at Nambiti to go to Babanango Game Reserve.

"Therefore the area is termed 'The Valley of The Kings'. The introduction of 'The King of Beasts' into Babanango Game Reserve was barely imaginable," he said.

During the pre-release phase, the two young males were held in the Babanango predator boma for monitoring before being successfully released into the reserve.

Before the release, both lions were fitted with tracking collars to assist in post-release monitoring, with their movements being tracked daily to ensure they settled into their new home.

Lions play a crucial role in the African ecosystem as apex predators, fulfilling an important ecological role in the reserve.

Grazers, such as large herds of ungulates like eland, zebra, wildebeest and buffalo, are growing in abundance in Babanango Game Reserve.

Predation by lions manages their populations by removing old, sick or injured animals, thus promoting healthy populations.

The presence of lions will also benefit other scavenging species, such as vultures and brown hyenas, by providing access to more food sources.

'The Return of the King'

Buthelezi said it was heartwarming that the lions, which he described as "the fearful but wonderful and loveable creature of God", were in Babanango.

"Above all the source of joy and the creation of job opportunities for all and the attraction of visitors across the globe, for the youth and people of Babanango, this is your gift, receive it, enjoy it, protect it and enjoy the benefits," he said.

Lions are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Key threats to lion populations in South Africa include habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, poaching, disease outbreaks, and illegal wildlife trade. 

