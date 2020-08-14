1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | Protesters set three Golden Arrow buses alight on the N2 in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three buses set alight
Three buses set alight
Supplied by WC traffic
  • At least three Golden Arrow buses have been set alight and the N2 blocked with burning tyres by protesters on Friday.
  • Tyres were also alight on the Symphony Way bridge over the N2.
  • Authorities said the N2 outbound was closed for a brief period, but had since been reopened.

At least three Golden Arrow buses were set alight and the N2 temporarily blocked with burning tyres by protesters in Cape Town on Friday.

According to City of Cape Town Traffic Service's spokesperson Richard Coleman, the N2 outbound was blocked by burning tyres at the R300 due to the protests.

"Tyres are also alight on Symphony Way bridge over the N2," said Coleman.

A total of three Golden Arrow buses were also torched.

protest action
Three buses set alight in protest.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the buses came under attack on Friday morning in the vicinity of the Symphony Way bridge.

"Two buses were completely gutted and a third was salvageable," she said.

READ | Bus and a business torched as Cape Town protests flare up again

No injuries were reported, however, Dyke-Beyer said the torching of buses was "completely unacceptable" and that the company condemned the action "in the strongest possible terms".

The passengers in the buses were transported safely from the scene.


protest action
Three buses torched in protest action.

"From a cost perspective, each bus costs approximately R2.4 million and ultimately some of these costs will unfortunately have to be passed on to our passengers," said Dyke-Beyer.

Coleman said the N2 outbound was closed for a brief period, but had since been reopened.

Police said cases of public violence had been registered for the torched vehicles and arrests were yet to be made.

Meanwhile, a suspect was arrested and two taxi operators wounded after two shooting incidents at the Bellville taxi rank on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the two yet-to-be identified taxi operators were shot at approximately 07:45.

"Police have since arrested a suspect and seized a firearm," she said.

Potelwa said detectives were still questioning seven suspects apprehended on Thursday after another shooting at the same taxi hub.

Related Links
Buses set alight as sporadic incidents of unrest rock parts of Cape Town following taxi protest
PICS | 'This is treason': Durban municipal building, 6 cars torched in protest
PICS | Two trucks set alight on the N1 near Paarl
Read more on:
golden arrowcape townprotests
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3761 votes
No I would not
30% - 4570 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 6787 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.45
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
22.86
(-0.45)
ZAR/EUR
20.61
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.48
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.50)
Gold
1949.79
(-0.36)
Silver
26.81
(-2.30)
Platinum
943.99
(-1.50)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2152.00
(-0.82)
All Share
57101.13
(-0.55)
Top 40
52787.64
(-0.55)
Financial 15
10097.02
(-1.27)
Industrial 25
75017.22
(-0.96)
Resource 10
59268.29
(+0.18)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

3h ago

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo