PICS | Protesters use hammers to break down door of Alberton Clicks, set parts of store alight

Riaan Grobler
A Clicks outlet in Alberton after it was vandalised by protesters.
Ekhurhuleni EMS
  • Hammers were used to attack a Clicks store in Alberton and it was partly set alight. 
  • EFF supporters staged a protest in anger over a hair advertisement. 
  • Many Clicks outlets were damaged and vandalised nationwide. 

Wielding hammers and setting fire to parts of the store, protesters attacked a Clicks outlet at the Lemon Tree Shopping Centre in Alberton, east of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

Clicks stores countrywide have been the target of protests organised by the EFF, following an advertisement that depicted black women's hair as as "dry" and "damaged" but white people's hair as "normal".

According to Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Eric Maloka, about 15 protesters descended on the Alberton outlet at around 09:15. 

READ HERE | EFF's Shivambu: Clicks must lose profits after racist ad

Fire and rescue services officials from Alberton and Thokoza responded, Maloka told News24. 

"They managed to extinguish the fire within minutes. According to the manager, about 15 unknown protesters approached the shop and security officers alerted [staff members]. They then closed the main entrance to the store, which is a glass door. [The protesters] were armed with hammers and they broke the glass door and gained entry to the store where they set a portion of the shop alight and vandalised the inside." 

A Clicks outlet in Alberton after it was vandalised by protesters.
By the time police arrived, the protesters had already left, Maloka said.

READ | Clicks workers 'unfortunate collateral' - EFF's Floyd Shivambu vows to protest the whole week

"There were about 12 staff members inside the store but no one was injured. They managed to escape through the back door."

According to Maloka, the entire shopping centre was closed and the matter was handed over to the police for investigation.

Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
