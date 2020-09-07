PICS | Protesters use hammers to break down door of Alberton Clicks, set parts of store alight

Hammers were used to attack a Clicks store in Alberton and it was partly set alight.

EFF supporters staged a protest in anger over a hair advertisement.

Many Clicks outlets were damaged and vandalised nationwide.

Wielding hammers and setting fire to parts of the store, protesters attacked a Clicks outlet at the Lemon Tree Shopping Centre in Alberton, east of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

Clicks stores countrywide have been the target of protests organised by the EFF, following an advertisement that depicted black women's hair as as "dry" and "damaged" but white people's hair as "normal".

According to Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Eric Maloka, about 15 protesters descended on the Alberton outlet at around 09:15.

Fire and rescue services officials from Alberton and Thokoza responded, Maloka told News24.

"They managed to extinguish the fire within minutes. According to the manager, about 15 unknown protesters approached the shop and security officers alerted [staff members]. They then closed the main entrance to the store, which is a glass door. [The protesters] were armed with hammers and they broke the glass door and gained entry to the store where they set a portion of the shop alight and vandalised the inside."

By the time police arrived, the protesters had already left, Maloka said.

"There were about 12 staff members inside the store but no one was injured. They managed to escape through the back door."

According to Maloka, the entire shopping centre was closed and the matter was handed over to the police for investigation.