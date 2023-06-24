PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse

Cape Town animal lover Jason Hayman chained himself to a kennel on Friday night.

Hayman is on a mission to raise awareness about animal abuse.

He will be chained to the kennel until Monday.

Braving the cold weather from Friday evening for the sake of his furry friends, animal lover Jason Hayman is spending 60 hours chained to a kennel at his Kalbaskraal home.



He will only be able to move as far as the five-metre chain between him and the kennel will allow.

His goal is to raise awareness about animal abuse and animal-focused non-profit organisations' struggles.

Hayman spoke to News24 about his cause and why he chose to do it in freezing cold weather conditions.

He said animals faced harsh conditions daily.

"These animals seek love, warmth, food and someone to show them they are needed. It's heartbreaking to see the amount of abused, stray and unwanted animals brought to shelters every day because people don't have the time, money and patience to care for them," Hayman said.

The initiative was supposed to kick off last year, but was hampered by a lack of funding and weather conditions.

He said: "This year's weather has been devastating, and it sparked that I do the challenge this year. To have done the challenge during summer just wouldn't have felt the same. I wanted to do this during heavy damaging weather conditions to bring more awareness to the cause."

On Friday, promptly at 18:00, Hayman chained himself to a kennel with at least five stray dogs surrounding him.



"It was a very cold night. The wind was hectic and there [were] a few raindrops every few hours, but it worked out well, the first night was pretty memorable," Hayman said.

To keep himself busy during the day, while still chained to the kennel, he is spending more time with the animals, and working on the NPO's admin.

"I managed to get a portable toilet in for the next few days, just to prevent the urge to go inside the house.

"I eat, sleep, play and work outside to be with the animals. They need to know that there are people in this world that would fight for them and their rights. Animals are lovable gifts to humans. They're true to the saying [that] animals are man's best friend," Hayman said.

Hayman, 47, runs the Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue, where he provides shelter for abandoned dogs, cats, wild birds and snakes.



The Animal Rescue has been around for three years with an influx of animals brought in every month.

Hayman said he's on a mission to raise funds for much-needed sterilisation, food, blankets, animal medication and equipment.

"Animals look to us for comfort. They don't have anyone to fend for them when they roam the street or get abused. It's our job to look after them if we want them.

"They are the most loyal furry friends we could ask for, and to see them taken for granted is incredibly sad," Hayman added.

He said several stray animals in the area had been brought to the shelter over the past few weeks, and that he expected more, due to the recent inclement weather in the province.

"When I [took] on this journey on Friday, I [had] about 15 stray animals surround me. I'm doing this for them and, of course, it was a no-brainer to have them join me on this experience," he said.

Hayman said he was excited about the initiative.



"I've never done something this drastic before. But as the days [drew] closer, the nerves started building up."

According to Hayman, when he posted the idea on social media platforms to his more than 1 400 followers, donations flooded in from across the province.

Blankets, food, toys and kennels have since been donated to the shelter as Capetonians hopped on board to support Hayman's cause.

"We're doing it for the animals. They have no one else to rely on, so I will be part of the few that will take up their struggles," Hayman said.

Meanwhile, Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said more than 200 animals had to be rescued across the province due to the recent adverse weather.



"There were animals with inadequate shelter to protect them from the elements or animals at risk in waterlogged areas," said Abraham.

A group of pigs was found roaming around in an informal settlement and the SPCA removed them.



The organisation expects to receive many more calls about animals in need of assistance.

"We are grateful to the community who serve as our eyes and ears, and we thank everyone who took the time to report animals in distress," Abraham said.