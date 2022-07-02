PICS | Relief efforts under way in Grabouw after fire leaves 200 people displaced

Relief efforts are under way in the Overberg town of Grabouw.

More than 200 people lost their homes when a fire ripped through an informal settlement.

Authorities are probing the cause of the fire.

Relief efforts are under way in Grabouw after a fire ripped through Waterworks informal settlement, displacing more than 200 people.



The blaze ignited in strong winds at Elgin Fruit Juices and rapidly spread to Gaffley's transport company and the informal settlement.

The Theewaterskloof municipality joint operations centre assessed the damage on Saturday.

One Gaffley's bus, a private vehicle, three houses and 66 informal structures were gutted during the blaze.

Engineering crews were on site on Saturday to assist the affected victims.



The municipality's Director: Community Services, Wilfred Solomons Johannes, said community structures were assisting with the logistical arrangements and identifying the affected fire victims.

"This morning, 95 blankets were provided to the fire victims. At this stage, 44 building starter kits are being transported to aid the victims, while the remaining building material is currently being sourced," he said.



Eskom, which supplies electricity to Grabouw, is also on site, conducting repairs.

The municipality opened community halls for emergency shelter. However, most of the fire victims decided to remain on site to protect their remaining belongings.

"The community halls will remain available due to the forecasted inclement weather conditions over the weekend to provide for emergency shelter," Johannes added.

Support and donations are pouring in for the victims.

The Department of Home Affairs has also been alerted to assist with identity documents that were destroyed during the inferno, and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is expected to provide social relief.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

