PICS | Rolled or on a roll? Cape Town’s famous gatsby gets a new look

The great gatsby has received a revamp, with a supersized roti replacing the traditional elongated bread roll of the traditional version.

Combining two Cape Town favourites, the meal is a bit pricier - and messier.

News24's interns gave it a taste.

About 50 years after being invented, the great gatsby has received a revamp.

Replacing the traditional elongated bread roll is an oversized roti, filled with hand-cut slap chips, an overload of meat or alternative protein, egg and salad, topped with sauces.

And it is in great demand at one Cape Flats eatery, the owner of Lekker Dite in Strandfontein, Muneer Jacobs, 30, told News24.

"It has been a huge hit with my customers," he said.

According to Jacobs, the original gatsby has become very monotonous. It can often be considered dry, especially if the roll is not fresh, he explained.

"The roti gatsby holds much more flavour and has much more filling while it can be warmed up the next day and still taste way more lekker," he said.

The roti gatsby is available with chicken, meat, burger patties, or viennas, topped with freshly-made sauces.

"I noticed a huge decrease in the purchasing of our normal gatsby since I introduced the roti gatsby. I no longer sell the original gatsby as the demand for roti gatsbys has increased drastically," said Jacobs.

The roti gatsby, priced between R105 and R180 for a full house, is much messier than the original gatsby.

"And the roti gatsby is more expensive… because there is a lot more that goes into the roti-making process," he said.

At Lekker Dite, they make their own rotis from scratch. He uses a gas flat top pan and the waiting time to get your meal is longer than with the original.

According to him, the roti gatsby can feed six people or more.

Maegan-Leigh Jacobs, 23, is a fan of the gatsby's new look.

"The steak roti gatsby is mind-blowing!" she enthused.

She added:

The sauce that they put on there is indescribable. The whole roti gatsby is so amazing that I’ve lost track as to how many times I’ve gone to buy it.

The roti gatsby is a combination of two traditional favourites into one mind-blowing meal, said head chef at Sotto Sopra Italian Shanon Peters.

"The gatsby was created as a quick and filling meal that could feed more than one person at the same time," he said.

"Over time, as with everything, the gatsby evolved, in size, portion, ingredients, recipes and flavour profile."

He explained that the combination of the bread roll and chips usually becomes too filling, leaving one feeling bloated. The roti, however, is much lighter with a lot more flavour, Peters said.

Wajid Rasool, who owns the Wajid’s franchise takeaways in Mitchells Plain, Strandfontein, and Grassy Park, said the new dish has boosted his business immensely after sales dropped owing to Covid-19.

"Since we added the roti to our recipe, we sell approximately 200 gatsbies a day, with our busiest being on a weekend," he said.

Meanwhile, well-known eatery Golden Dish co-owner Rafiq Parker said they were sticking to the elongated roll.

"We are old school, and we stay true to the old faithful, the proper Cape Town gatsby," he said.

"That is what we are known for."

The gatsby sandwich first originated in Athlone, Cape Town in the 1970s. Food shop owner Rashaad Pandy reportedly created it by accident when he wanted to serve a quick but very filling meal to his workers who were renovating his store.

News24 interns Cebelihle Mthethwa and Lisalee Solomons tried the new look gatsby for themselves. Mthethwa, who has never tasted the original or roti version of the gatsby, dug into both.

"I fell in love with the chicken roti gatsby because of the spices. It reminded me of home," said Mthethwa, who is originally from Durban.

She, however, had difficulty eating the original gatsby because of its size.

"Trying to bite into it while also preventing the chips from falling off on the other end was quite a mission," she said, but she was impressed with the ample amount of fried potatoes in her meal.

Solomons, who also enjoys spicy foods, had a portion of the full house chicken roti gatsby.

She liked the heat of the dish, although she thought it could use more sauce.

"The roti part was very nice and crispy but lacked the consistency of holding everything inside it together. It kept falling apart as I picked it up to take another bite. It is very filling yes, but it is not something I will be buying again anytime soon. The original gatsby does it for me."

