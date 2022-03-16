PICS | Rooigrond inmates used linen to escape in well-orchestrated plan, says prisoners' body

A prisoners' organisation said the Rooigrond Prison escape was well-planned.

Pictures of the scene show a window shield lying on the floor and sheets tied together, which were used to climb out of a cell.

Ropes were also found near the inward-leaning fence at the perimeter.

The daring escape of four prisoners from Rooigrond Prison near Mahikeng in North West was well-planned with minimal risks, the South African Prisoners' Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr) said on Wednesday.

Sapohr spokesperson Golden Miles Bhudu said the prisoners used linen to escape through a window and then jumped over the prison fence.

In the pictures shared by Bhudu, a broken window can be seen as well as sheets typically used to shimmy down from a height.

"The person who sent me the photos from inside [the prison] said that these guys planned this thing over a period of a few months. Nobody was hurt, nobody was assaulted or threatened.

"They even jumped over that very expensive state-of-the-art fence that cost the taxpayers millions of rands. It is not something they did overnight. They had ample time," Bhudu told News24.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, who was shown the photos, said the department was waiting for the outcome of a preliminary investigation.

"Inmates usually create a decoy when escaping so it's important that you establish facts."

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said it was working around the clock to hunt down the four. It said it was being assisted by the South African Police Service.

Nxumalo said an investigation would be launched and the circumstances relating to the escape would be revealed once the probe was concluded.

Bhudu, who strongly condemned the escape, called on the prisoners to surrender to the nearest authorities before it was too late.

"There is a saying, 'one can run, but one can't hide'," Bhudu added.

The inmates have been identified as:

Zacharia Francisco Nyalimate, a Mozambican man convicted of house breaking and murder. He is serving a 27-year sentence.

Alfred Gwambe, a Mozambican convicted of house breaking, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is serving a 65-year sentence.

Siyabonga Sithole, a South African convicted of rape, theft and house breaking. He is serving a life sentence.

Edward Madiba, a South African convicted of robbery and illegal possession of a firearm. He is serving a 15-year sentence.

