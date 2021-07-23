1h ago

PICS | SANDF touches down in Cape Town to prevent flare-up of violence

accreditation
Marvin Charles
  • SANDF members were seen patrolling Khayelitsha on Thursday, with residents welcoming the deployment.
  • The local development forum has said the soldiers could quell the ongoing feud between taxi associations.
  • The sight of SANDF soldiers in the area came after President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the deployment of 25 000 members countrywide after the unrest last week.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were out patrolling in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Thursday in an attempt to prevent any flare-ups of the violence and mass looting seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Many Khayelitsha residents welcomed the deployment.

Soldiers from SANDF with the South African Police
Soldiers from SANDF with the South African Police patrolled Khayelitsha hot spots.

Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido told News24 the soldiers could quell the ongoing feud between taxi associations.

"The situation has become dire. In light of the taxi violence, the deployment has been welcomed. The Khayelitsha commuters have suffered another attack on public transport. This was due to the City's unresolved issues with Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and the MyCiTi bus service. That service was stopped in 2019 and there has been no change – and with the taxi shootings, commuters no longer feel safe," he said.

Tyhido said residents using taxis are suffering because they are at risk of only receiving half their salaries.

READ | #UnrestSA: Can the SANDF deploy 25 000 soldiers? We ask the experts

"What this violence means for those who could not get to work is that those who get paid on a weekly basis, they are going to bed without food because they didn't get to work. The issue has affected the poorest of the poor. Many cannot get to work. There is this behaviour from companies who do not care for the workers who take public transport," he said.

Soldiers from SANDF with the South African Police
Soldiers from SANDF with the South African Police patrolled Khayelitsha hot spots.
Soldiers from SANDF with the South African Police
Soldiers from SANDF with the South African Police patrolled Khayelitsha hot spots.

The sight of SANDF members in Khayelitsha came after President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the deployment of 25 000 soldiers countrywide after the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

Taxi violence has gripped the Western Cape. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has been in discussion with taxi bosses for days in an attempt to quell the ongoing violence, with no resolution in sight. Mbalula has also been meeting with Western Cape transport authorities.

READ | No agreement between Cata and Codeta in Cape Town taxi war

"The root cause of this conflict is a disagreement between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Codeta. These two associations have a history of violence and conflict that goes back many years, precipitated by disputes over lucrative routes and ranking facilities," he said.

Read more on:
catacodetasandffikile mbalulawestern capecrimetaxi violence
