PICS | Ship happens! Minesweeper almost sinks at Durban harbour

A minesweeper vessel belonging to the Durban Maritime Museum has partially sunk.

The vessel, the SAS Durban, is a floating exhibit and had no people on board.

The harbour master said the eThekwini Municipality had engaged the services of a diving company to "try to right the vessel".

A minesweeper vessel partially sank at the Durban harbour, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

"Transnet National Ports Authority at the Port of Durban confirms the partial sinking of the SAS Durban, a minesweeper belonging to the Durban (Port Natal) Maritime Museum and used as a floating exhibit in the port," said Captain Justin Adams, acting harbour master at the Port of Durban.

Adams said the vessel took in water overnight.

"It is understood to have taken on water overnight on 29 June and sunk partially in shallow water with no individuals onboard. The eThekwini Municipality has engaged the services of a diving company to investigate the cause and to try to right the vessel."

He said there was no possible damage to the ocean.

"There are no concerns about pollution as the vessel was dry and clean without any oil onboard.