1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Small group gather on Constitution Hill to protest the Hani killer parole

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • A small group of unions and politicians gathered outside the ConCourt to protest the release of Janusz Walus.
  • Walus served 29 years for the murder of Chris Hani in April 1993.
  • The unions and politicians want Walus to show remorse and tell them who was considering to kill Hani, and they want him to remain in SA.

Around 50 people gathered on Constitution Hill on Saturday to protest the parole of Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus.

Many were elderly men and women who had been camping at the Constitutional Court wanting the promised compensation for their children killed in the struggle against apartheid.

On Saturday leaders from the SACP, COSATU, MKMVA and the ANC said the release of the man who killed Chris Hani about 29 years ago was against the conditions of his imprisonment.

They say he was to remain in prison without parole.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is leading the campaign to keep Walus in prison.

FIRST TAKE | Walus court picket: Has the ANC finally lost its mind (and ability to lead)?

"Parole is not a right, it is a privilege, and we are gathered here to express our dissatisfaction.

"[Walus] must know he has angered us and he must never leave that jail in peace."

Lesufi said protesters would be there when he was released.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila was less lenient.

"We don't want Janusz Walus to go to Poland. For two reasons: It will not reinforce his parole conditions [that he is not to be paroled] if he goes back. Second, there is a right-wing group in Poland who have made him a hero.

Janus Walus
The national democratic revolutionary Alliance (the African National Congress, the South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions) on Saturday 26 November 2022 held a picket outside the Constitutional Court. They are unhappy with the court's ruling to grant Janus Walus, Chris Hani's assassin, parole.
News24Alfonso Nqunjana, News24
Janus Walus
The national democratic revolutionary Alliance (the African National Congress, the South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions) on Saturday 26 November 2022 held a picket outside the Constitutional Court. They are unhappy with the court's ruling to grant Janus Walus, Chris Hani's assassin, parole.
News24Alfonso Nqunjana, News24
Janus Walus
The national democratic revolutionary Alliance (the African National Congress, the South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions) on Saturday 26 November 2022 held a picket outside the Constitutional Court. They are unhappy with the court's ruling to grant Janus Walus, Chris Hani's assassin, parole.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana, News24

"We are prioritising the release of Walus over the victims of apartheid," he said in part referring to the protesters comping outside the building.

"We're not here against the Constitution, we're not here to condemn the judiciary. But the law is not supreme, it's man-made.

"The judgement in several respects affirms the apartheid era justifications."

He said the judgement should have done more to address the Hani family and that the decision to parole Walus essentially killed Hani a second time.

He said Saturday was the beginning of a rolling mass action which would continue until the 30th anniversary of Hani's death in April.

READ | Janusz Walus parole: ANC, alliance partners to picket against Constitutional Court decision

The unions are planning to fight the Constitutional Court ruling.

"Janusz Walus will never leave, we want him here to account for what he has done. We want stricter measures for parole.

"He must tell the truth and he must show remorse."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
janusz walusgautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2820 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1256 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 4461 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.66
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.80
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,754.60
0.0%
Silver
21.61
0.0%
Palladium
1,856.61
0.0%
Platinum
984.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.63
-2.0%
Top 40
66,754
-0.0%
All Share
73,151
+0.0%
Resource 10
71,441
-0.1%
Industrial 25
87,347
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,370
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

3h ago

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite...

25 Nov

From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo