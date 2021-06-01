PICS | Snow falls in Drakensberg and Lesotho

The SA weather Service warned the public to take extra care of livestock because of the icy conditions.

The latest forecast indicates a slight probability of above-normal rainfall for the winter season.

The R58 at the Barkly Pass, between Elliot and Barkly East, is covered in snow.

Snow has fallen in the southern Drakensberg and in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho.

The famous Semonkong Lodge in Lesotho tweeted pictures of its snow-blanketed lodges on Tuesday morning.

"Our FIRST snowfall for 2021 at Semonkong Lodge, Lesotho! We had approximately 2cm of snow last night. Our fireplaces are roaring and the coffee is flowing."

PHOTOS: Our FIRST snowfall for 2021 at Semonkong Lodge, Lesotho! We had approximately 2cm of snow last night. Our fireplaces are roaring and the coffee is flowing. #LoveLesotho https://t.co/JmMuc12EoO pic.twitter.com/IioOmUTLor — Semonkong Lodge (@Semonkonglodge) June 1, 2021

Eastern Cape traffic authorities warned motorists, who are using the R58 at the Barkly Pass, between Elliot and Barkly East, to be extra cautious due to the snowfall.

"The road is drivable at the moment. Motorists are warned to drive with extra caution as the road surface can be slippery. The situation will be monitored as the day progresses," the department said on its Facebook page.

The chance of snowfall is expected to start subsiding on Thursday, with most of it contained over the southern Drakensberg, said the SA Weather Service.

News24 Supplied

However, melting snow may still result in slippery road conditions after Thursday.

READ | Brrrace yourselves: Two cold fronts set to hit country

According to the weather service, the latest seasonal forecast indicates a slight probability of above-normal rainfall for the winter season (June, July and August).

READ | Snow shuts down major roads in Eastern Cape

"At this stage, there is a chance of snowfall this winter, although the frequency of this cannot be confirmed yet. Moreover, the public are advised to take the necessary precautions in areas where snowfalls are already observed as driving conditions may be dangerous as more snow is still expected.

"Livestock may also be vulnerable at this time as the conditions are very cold," said meteorologist Lelo Kleinbooi.

The public are urged to check the South African Weather Service media platforms for more forecasts and updates.