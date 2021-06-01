54m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Snow falls in Drakensberg and Lesotho

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Slight snowfall has fallen in some parts of the Eastern Cape and motorists are warned to drive with extra caution.
Slight snowfall has fallen in some parts of the Eastern Cape and motorists are warned to drive with extra caution.
  • The SA weather Service warned the public to take extra care of livestock because of the icy conditions. 
  • The latest forecast indicates a slight probability of above-normal rainfall for the winter season.
  • The R58 at the Barkly Pass, between Elliot and Barkly East, is covered in snow.

Snow has fallen in the southern Drakensberg and in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho. 

The famous Semonkong Lodge in Lesotho tweeted pictures of its snow-blanketed lodges on Tuesday morning. 

"Our FIRST snowfall for 2021 at Semonkong Lodge, Lesotho! We had approximately 2cm of snow last night. Our fireplaces are roaring and the coffee is flowing."

Eastern Cape traffic authorities warned motorists, who are using the R58 at the Barkly Pass, between Elliot and Barkly East, to be extra cautious due to the snowfall.

"The road is drivable at the moment. Motorists are warned to drive with extra caution as the road surface can be slippery. The situation will be monitored as the day progresses," the department said on its Facebook page.

The chance of snowfall is expected to start subsiding on Thursday, with most of it contained over the southern Drakensberg, said the SA Weather Service.

Slight snowfall has fallen in some parts of the Ea
Slight snowfall has fallen in some parts of the Eastern Cape and motorists are warned to drive with extra caution.

However, melting snow may still result in slippery road conditions after Thursday.

READ | Brrrace yourselves: Two cold fronts set to hit country

According to the weather service, the latest seasonal forecast indicates a slight probability of above-normal rainfall for the winter season (June, July and August). 

READ | Snow shuts down major roads in Eastern Cape

"At this stage, there is a chance of snowfall this winter, although the frequency of this cannot be confirmed yet. Moreover, the public are advised to take the necessary precautions in areas where snowfalls are already observed as driving conditions may be dangerous as more snow is still expected.

"Livestock may also be vulnerable at this time as the conditions are very cold," said meteorologist Lelo Kleinbooi.

The public are urged to check the South African Weather Service media platforms for more forecasts and updates. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa weather serviceweather
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 10441 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1415 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

11h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.76
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.51
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.86
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.69
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,898.54
-0.4%
Silver
28.03
-0.0%
Palladium
2,843.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,205.67
+1.3%
Brent Crude
69.32
+0.9%
Top 40
62,699
+1.5%
All Share
68,923
+1.4%
Resource 10
68,669
+1.5%
Industrial 25
88,358
+1.7%
Financial 15
13,575
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo