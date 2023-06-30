33m ago

Share

PICS | Snow turns parts of Eastern Cape into winter wonderland

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Barkley East is covered in snow
Barkley East is covered in snow
Supplied
  • If snow-capped mountain hikes are for you, then you better head to the Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape. 
  • The province's transport department says roads and mountain passes are still useable, despite heavy snowfall. 
  • Breath-taking pictures showing Barkley East transformed into a winter wonderland, have gone viral on social media.

Parts of the Eastern Cape has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with snow covering the Drakensberg and parts of Molteno, Barkley East, Matatiele, and Lady Grey.

Residents in these areas have been waking up to snow-covered gardens, homes, lawns, and roads due to the cold weather.

The areas, lying south of the Drakensberg, are notorious for showing off their winter coat during this time of the year and are a must-visit for people who want to create magical memories with their families or friends. 

The South African Weather Service said heavy snow fell over the Senqu and Elundini local municipalities in the early hours of Thursday, while lighter snow fell over parts of the Molteno, Emalahleni and Sakhisizwe local municipalities.

Pictures of Barkley East transformed by the snow have gone viral on social media.

While the SA Weather Service had warned of a possibility of the snow blocking roads and mountain passes, the Eastern Cape transport department has given the green light to motorists and holidaymakers to use the roads. 

DEVELOPING | Weather watch: KZN tornado death toll rises, N7 in Northern Cape partially closed

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the roads were still usable but cautioned motorists to drive carefully as the snow had made the road surface slippery. 

At least one vehicle, a minibus taxi, veered off the road on the R58 outside Barkley East on Thursday. 

No one was injured. 

snow
School holidaymakers build snowman in Barkley East.
News24 Supplied
snow
Streets have been blanketed with snowflakes.
News24 Supplied

"There are no road closures at the moment, however, the road remains slippery, therefore we are calling on motorists to approach that stretch of road with extreme caution," said Binqose. 

He added traffic authorities were on high alert and keeping a close eye on other roads and mountain passes.

Snow measuring between two and 10cm fell in Barkley East on Thursday morning, said forecaster Lelo Kleinbooi. 

snow
Barkley East is covered in snow
News24 Supplied
snow
A pony is trying to graze a snow-covered grass.
News24 Supplied

Fine weather is predicted for the province over the weekend with frost in the morning and an increase in daytime temperatures for the next three days.

Coastal areas of the Eastern Cape are currently experiencing windy conditions with choppy seas.

The SA Weather Services had earlier also issued a warning for farmers about possible loss of livestock due to the cold. 

But Agri Eastern Cape CEO Brent McNamara said: "Most of the farmers were prepared and sheltered vulnerable animals."

He added extreme weather conditions on occasions were part of the challenges faced by farmers.

"Fortunately, timely weather alerts are available to assist farmers in taking the necessary precautions.

WATCH | 'I prayed until I was out of words': Inanda counts the cost after tornado, floods hit KZN

"To date, we have not received any reports of significant livestock losses due to the current adverse weather, which indicates that farmers by in large are taking the necessary precautions," said McNamara.

Eastern Cape Tourism added more areas in the northern parts of the province were expected to experience icy conditions on Friday.

"Let's savour the magic of this rare event and share in the joy of these captivating moments", it said, urging holidaymakers to take advantage of the snow and visit the province.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south african weather serviceseastern capeweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC's new mission to bring the DA under 50% electoral support in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ANC doesn’t stand a chance
67% - 2010 votes
It's possible with solid provincial leadership
4% - 120 votes
If the DA loses support, it won't be to the ANC
29% - 864 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.80
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.91
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.53
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
904.78
+1.4%
Palladium
1,225.94
-1.2%
Gold
1,919.44
+0.6%
Silver
22.76
+0.8%
Brent Crude
74.34
+0.4%
Top 40
70,706
+1.6%
All Share
76,028
+1.5%
Resource 10
61,995
+1.3%
Industrial 25
106,420
+1.6%
Financial 15
16,057
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo