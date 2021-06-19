PICS | Soldiers, civilian arrested for allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes to buyer in Limpopo

Limpopo police have arrested two SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members and a civilian, believed to be an illegal immigrant, for allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes in a military vehicle.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Beitbridge police received a tip-off about an army vehicle containing illicit cigarettes that were scheduled for delivery to an unidentified buyer in Musina on Friday.

"Police reacted by staging a stop and search operation next to the Baobab Truck Park along the N1 highway, north of Musina. The army vehicle fitting the description given approached, and the members pulled it over. Two uniformed soldiers and a civilian wearing [an] army jacket disembarked from the vehicle," Mojapelo said on Saturday.

Police searched the vehicle and found 12 boxes of illicit cigarettes estimated to be worth R160 000, Mojapelo said.

The civilian was detained but, according to Mojapelo, the two armed soldiers resisted arrest.

"The soldiers were later brought to the police station by their commander and were then detained. They will be charged with possession of illicit cigarettes, defeating the ends of justice and resisting arrest. The[civilian] will be charged with impersonating an SANDF member and contravening the Immigration Act."

The three are expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday.

