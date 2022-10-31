1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons and Nonkululeko Lekoma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A group of para surfers from across the country are hoping to bring home the champions title this year.
A group of para surfers from across the country are hoping to bring home the champions title this year.
Supplied

  • Fourteen para surfers from across the country hope to bring back the international champion's title in December. 
  • The event is set to take place in California. 
  • The International Surfing Association is hosting the World Para Surfing Championships in a bid to have para surfing included in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Fourteen para surfers from across the country hope to make waves at the World Championships in Pismo, California, in December.

This will be the first time a group of para surfers will represent South Africa at the championships. Para surfing is an adapted form of surfing that allows people with physical disabilities to ride ocean waves on a surfboard.

Raemondo Lessing, Noluthando Makalima, Michele Macfarlane, Caleb Swanepoel, Similo Dlamini, David Williams, Doug Hendrikz, Martin Ferreira, Tracy McKay, Alulutho Tshoba, Oliver Sinclair, Asande Sibisi, Sabelo Ngema, and Jean Paul Veaudry are hard at work perfecting their craft for the surf championships.

The surfers will be accompanied and supported on the ground and in the water by five coaches and a physiotherapist from South Africa.

Speaking to News24, Fiona Sander programme manager of the Roxy Davis Foundation, said the athletes were extremely excited, with some having waited over a year for the opportunity but because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, were unable to practise and compete. 

water
Para surfers practise to perfect their craft.

The foundation is a non-profit organisation that offers surf therapy and adaptive (para) surfing lessons and fundraises to support the inclusion of people with disabilities in surfing.

The coaches signed up voluntarily to help with planning, fundraising, and training in the lead up to the competition and then take on the role of safety chaperones in and out of the water while they are in California.

"The international competitive level is high. South Africa is relatively new to the sport so [it] has much to gain and learn. Having said that SA brought home four medals in 2020. The surfers have been out training hard and goals have been set on various medals coming home," said Sander. 

READ | Lockdown: Western Cape surfer claims surfing is 'essential activity', in cut-and-paste of US petition

The surfers are from different backgrounds across the country and are of a range of ages - the youngest is 15, the oldest 54. They train regularly with the support of non-profit organisations such as Made for More in Durban and the Roxy Davis Foundation in Cape Town.

Sander said:

Training is dependent on funding and where there is access to support for differently-abled surfers, the organisations offer surf therapy - a therapeutic tool for physical and psychological therapy and rehabilitation. This is offered to anyone with a temporary or permanent disability. Talented surfers capable of competing fundraise and attend more often. They then compete at local and national events to earn a place at international events.

"Our athletes have shown hard work, bravery, and commitment and now have the opportunity to fly the South African flag proudly as they tackle the world's biggest para surfing competition. This group of diverse and differently-abled sportsmen and women proudly represent everything [the country stands] for."

Roxy Davis, who is the head coach and a nine-time SA surfing champion, has competed on both the national and international surfing platforms and is the only person in SA to have represented her country at the world championships in all three surfing disciplines - longboarding, short boarding, stand-up paddle boarding.

"Competitive surfing has been [my] passion for over 25 years and [I'm] passionate about sharing knowledge and experience with others. To constantly adapt [with my] natural competitiveness gives me and the SA para surfing team a uniqueness that will allow each of them to stretch themselves to new heights they never knew were possible," she said. 

beach
One of the surfers practises his surfing skills.

The International Surfing Association (ISA) will host the World Para Surfing Championships in a bid to have para surfing included in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Fifteen-year-old Lessing, a quadruple amputee from Khayelitsha, will compete in the men's prone 2 division.

"Surfing has become therapy for me, I've learned skills that I use in my daily life such as balance. Before I started surfing I was unable to balance while wearing my prosthetic legs," he said.

Meanwhile, para surfer Makalima will compete in the women's prone 2 division this year. She came second at the World Para Surfing Championships in California in 2020, and hopes to bag the overall winning title this year.

She said:

My cerebral palsy has left me physically challenged, adapting to surfing helps my muscles. Before I started surfing some of my joints were stiff but today, I can see the difference and am able to use crutches more instead of the wheelchair.

Sander said the team had a shortfall R250 000 which they need to get the surfers and coaches to the championship.

"The team is reliant on funding from corporates, friends and families. The funds are to cover expenses. The coaching, logistics and support are all provided on a voluntary basis. The volunteers, families, schools, colleagues and communities surrounding the team have been out helping with training and spreading the word.

"Times are really tough out there and with added expenses for the team due to everything having an 'ability-friendly' element - from transport, equipment to accommodation - it all costs extra," she added.

If you are able to assist the team, you can email fiona@roxydavisfoundation.org or visit the Roxy Davis Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
roxy davis foundationfeel goodsport
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
24% - 124 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
76% - 384 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.28
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.14
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.13
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,638.31
-0.4%
Silver
18.99
-1.4%
Palladium
1,912.12
+0.4%
Platinum
930.35
-1.8%
Brent Crude
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
59,851
+0.3%
All Share
66,515
+0.2%
Resource 10
62,044
-0.8%
Industrial 25
78,302
+1.1%
Financial 15
15,666
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs

1h ago

PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs
17 deaf matric pupils set to sign their names into history books

2h ago

17 deaf matric pupils set to sign their names into history books
Charlize Theron and SA designer Thebe Magugu champion female empowerment with new...

4h ago

Charlize Theron and SA designer Thebe Magugu champion female empowerment with new Dior capsule
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo