PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs

The event is set to take place in California.

The International Surfing Association is hosting the World Para Surfing Championships in a bid to have para surfing included in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Fourteen para surfers from across the country hope to make waves at the World Championships in Pismo, California, in December.

This will be the first time a group of para surfers will represent South Africa at the championships. Para surfing is an adapted form of surfing that allows people with physical disabilities to ride ocean waves on a surfboard.

Raemondo Lessing, Noluthando Makalima, Michele Macfarlane, Caleb Swanepoel, Similo Dlamini, David Williams, Doug Hendrikz, Martin Ferreira, Tracy McKay, Alulutho Tshoba, Oliver Sinclair, Asande Sibisi, Sabelo Ngema, and Jean Paul Veaudry are hard at work perfecting their craft for the surf championships.

The surfers will be accompanied and supported on the ground and in the water by five coaches and a physiotherapist from South Africa.

Speaking to News24, Fiona Sander programme manager of the Roxy Davis Foundation, said the athletes were extremely excited, with some having waited over a year for the opportunity but because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, were unable to practise and compete.

The foundation is a non-profit organisation that offers surf therapy and adaptive (para) surfing lessons and fundraises to support the inclusion of people with disabilities in surfing.

The coaches signed up voluntarily to help with planning, fundraising, and training in the lead up to the competition and then take on the role of safety chaperones in and out of the water while they are in California.

"The international competitive level is high. South Africa is relatively new to the sport so [it] has much to gain and learn. Having said that SA brought home four medals in 2020. The surfers have been out training hard and goals have been set on various medals coming home," said Sander.

The surfers are from different backgrounds across the country and are of a range of ages - the youngest is 15, the oldest 54. They train regularly with the support of non-profit organisations such as Made for More in Durban and the Roxy Davis Foundation in Cape Town.

Sander said:

Training is dependent on funding and where there is access to support for differently-abled surfers, the organisations offer surf therapy - a therapeutic tool for physical and psychological therapy and rehabilitation. This is offered to anyone with a temporary or permanent disability. Talented surfers capable of competing fundraise and attend more often. They then compete at local and national events to earn a place at international events.

"Our athletes have shown hard work, bravery, and commitment and now have the opportunity to fly the South African flag proudly as they tackle the world's biggest para surfing competition. This group of diverse and differently-abled sportsmen and women proudly represent everything [the country stands] for."

Roxy Davis, who is the head coach and a nine-time SA surfing champion, has competed on both the national and international surfing platforms and is the only person in SA to have represented her country at the world championships in all three surfing disciplines - longboarding, short boarding, stand-up paddle boarding.

"Competitive surfing has been [my] passion for over 25 years and [I'm] passionate about sharing knowledge and experience with others. To constantly adapt [with my] natural competitiveness gives me and the SA para surfing team a uniqueness that will allow each of them to stretch themselves to new heights they never knew were possible," she said.

Fifteen-year-old Lessing, a quadruple amputee from Khayelitsha, will compete in the men's prone 2 division.

"Surfing has become therapy for me, I've learned skills that I use in my daily life such as balance. Before I started surfing I was unable to balance while wearing my prosthetic legs," he said.

Meanwhile, para surfer Makalima will compete in the women's prone 2 division this year. She came second at the World Para Surfing Championships in California in 2020, and hopes to bag the overall winning title this year.

She said:

My cerebral palsy has left me physically challenged, adapting to surfing helps my muscles. Before I started surfing some of my joints were stiff but today, I can see the difference and am able to use crutches more instead of the wheelchair.

Sander said the team had a shortfall R250 000 which they need to get the surfers and coaches to the championship.

"The team is reliant on funding from corporates, friends and families. The funds are to cover expenses. The coaching, logistics and support are all provided on a voluntary basis. The volunteers, families, schools, colleagues and communities surrounding the team have been out helping with training and spreading the word.

"Times are really tough out there and with added expenses for the team due to everything having an 'ability-friendly' element - from transport, equipment to accommodation - it all costs extra," she added.

If you are able to assist the team, you can email fiona@roxydavisfoundation.org or visit the Roxy Davis Foundation.



