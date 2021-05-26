PICS | SPCA confiscates 9 starving dogs from Villiersdorp school teacher

The SPCA confiscated nine dogs from a Villiersdorp teacher earlier this month.

A court order was obtained at the Caledon Magistrate ' s Court in terms of the Animal Protection Act to confiscate them.

A day after the dogs were taken to the SPCA, a male boerboel had to be put down due to the poor state he was in.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) confiscated nine dogs from a Villiersdorp teacher earlier this month.



According to the SPCA, Villiersdorp residents got into touch with it on 18 May over concerns that the dogs were being deprived of food and water.

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse told News24 the SPCA did not cover Villiersdorp and its team had to travel out of its jurisdiction to collect the dogs.

According to the SPCA, the Overberg Animal Welfare Society (AWS) accompanied Pieterse as the AWS had originally dealt with the matter, claiming it did not receive assistance from the local police to execute a court order previously issued to remove the dogs.

Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said Pieterse had approached the Caledon Magistrate's Court for a court order in terms of the Animal Protection Act to confiscate the dogs.

Pieterse added when they got to the property all the dogs were emaciated.

"Upon arrival, the owner and his family threatened Chief Inspector Pieterse and refused to co-operate with them," Abraham said.

Two boerboels found on the premises were found to be in extremely poor condition.

READ | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

Pieterse said the dogs did not have access to food or water and he ordered the owner to give them some.

"The dogs were so thirsty that they drank non-stop. The owner was also instructed to provide the female boerboel with food as her pups had been drinking from her.

"The puppies were found to be infested with fleas, not in good health at all and their faeces were not picked up," he added.

The two boerboels and their seven puppies were taken to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and examined by a veterinary team. A Jack Russell was also confiscated.

Photo Supplied

A day after the dogs were taken to the SPCA, the male boerboel had to be put down due to the poor state he was in. The female and her pups are doing well and receiving treatment.

"We were shocked that the dogs belonged to a teacher who should demonstrate high standards of moral behaviour for children to learn from," said Abraham.



It was equally concerning that someone tasked with the responsibility of educating children could be so lacking in compassion.

Had the owners tried to co-operate with the team in the first place then this situation could have been avoided, added the SPCA.

"It is very disheartening that these dogs belonged to a teacher. Teachers are supposed to teach our children kindness and compassion. Abusing your animals does not create a kinder world and certainly does not teach kindness and compassion," said Pieterse.

According to the SPCA, charges of animal cruelty would be laid against the Villiersdorp teacher in terms of the Animal Protection Act.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.