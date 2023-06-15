1h ago

PICS | 'Stay at home if possible': No sign of relief as rains, strong winds continue in Western Cape

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons, Na'ílah Ebrahim and Marvin Charles
Mop-up operations continue in the Western Cape on Thursday after a storm battered areas in the province.
Mop-up operations continue in the Western Cape on Thursday after a storm battered areas in the province.
PHOTO: Jenna Verster/News24
  • Mop-up operations are under way in the Western Cape after a storm battered the province.
  • Disaster Risk Management Centre teams will continue to provide assistance into the weekend.
  • Twelve schools were closed on Wednesday and 16 areas were left without power.

Although mop-up operations are under way after a storm battered the Western Cape on Wednesday, there is no sign of relief on Thursday as the downpours and gusts of wind continue to sow destruction.

The Disaster Risk Management Centre, which has been on high alert since before the storm hit, is preparing for further impact into the weekend and next week, when more inclement weather is expected, according to Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell.

Humanitarian organisations have been asked to step in and provide aid.

"We are also providing people in at-risk areas with regular updated information on the situation. We have requested our non-governmental organisation partners to provide humanitarian relief to those affected in informal communities," Bredell added.

"All units have been placed on a high state of readiness to assist where necessary. Ongoing monitoring of the situation is being done together with the South African Weather Service and the Department of Water and Sanitation's Dam Safety Unit."

At the time of publication, News24 established that 12 schools were forced to close, at least 16 areas experienced power outages, rivers overflowed and countless roads were flooded and blocked.

Most of the schools were in the Cape Winelands, according to Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for Education MEC David Maynier.

Video clips of flooded areas were circulated on social media.

READ | The flooding 'was insane': Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Cape Town

According to Bredell, the most significant incidents that were recorded were the following:
  • There was flooding downstream of the Wemmershoek Dam.
  • The bank of the Lourens River in Somerset West burst, affecting an Eskom substation and plunging the area into darkness. The City of Cape Town and Eskom are working to restore power in the Helderberg area.
  • The bank of the Jakkalsvlei Canal burst, causing flooding at the Johnson & Johnson factory in Tokai.
  • Informal settlements in Delft, Philippi, Strand, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Masiphumelele and Khayelitsha were flooded.
  • Large parts of the Overstrand municipality were without electricity after electrical pylons collapsed in the mountains surrounding the area.

Many people had to leave their homes and flee to safety.

Gugulethu resident Olwethu Diko said she was happy the rain came when it was needed, but added that people in informal settlements suffered the most. 

The mom of three said her children's belongings were wet and destroyed.

"I bought my last bread for us for breakfast on Wednesday morning, but due to the flooding, that bread was soaking wet when we woke up, and we couldn't eat anything because we needed to leave our homes to seek shelter elsewhere," she said. 

cape town
The Gift of the Givers Foundation provides aid to those affected by flooding in the Western Cape.
cape town
Flood victims receive blankets, foods and clothes from the Gift of the Givers Foundation.

A family member took them to a nearby shelter.

Klipfontein Mission Station community leader Sue Haupt said many people were left destitute due to flooding.

"People are homeless due to the flooding in the area. Some of our schools closed their doors on Wednesday morning because of floods. We need assistance urgently, and we have been asking the City numerous times but every time, we are given empty promises," Haupt added. 

Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) spokesperson Charlotte Powell said informal settlements in Philippi, Strand, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Masiphumelele and Khayelitsha were flooded.

"DRMC officials are still busy with assessments," she said.

In the Stellenbosch municipality, many roads were partially or completely flooded, according to spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar.

Homes next to the Eerste Rivier in Stellenbosch and the Banghoek River in Dwarsrivier were also flooded due to overflowing rivers.

cape town
The downpours and gusts of wind continue to sow destruction in the province with more rain expected over the weekend as well as next week.
cape town
Schools were forced to close, certain areas experienced power outages and countless roads were flooded and blocked.
damages
Humanitarian organisations have been asked to assist and provide aid.
flooding
Many people in affected areas had to leave their homes and flee to safety.
weather
Flooding has caused destruction in parts of the province.

Electricity supply to Pniel, Johannesdal and Wemmershoek was interrupted due to flooded substations and electricity boxes. 

The municipality could not say when power would be restored, adding that the water has to subside first.

Mayor Gesie van Deventer urged residents to stay home due to ongoing flooding.

"It is advisable to stay at home if possible. Please take care and be assured that we are doing everything humanly possible to divert more disastrous situations," she said. 

City of Cape Town teams are working non-stop to attend to the high volume of electricity service requests.Sixteen areas in the metro experienced electrical faults due to damaged infrastructure as a result of the weather, flooding and tripping after load shedding.

The impacted areas include:

Philippi;

Mfuleni;

Seawinds;

Kosovo;

Newlands;

Vasco Estate;

Somerset West;

Strand;

Gordon's Bay;

Waterkloof;

Kenilworth;

Parow;

Kuils River;

Oakdale;

Fish Hoek; and

Hout Bay.

Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen, said: "In more severe cases, we are not able to provide residents with a restoration turnaround time due to the complexity of faults or repairs."

"We ask residents to please use of the correct service channels to report outages."

Eskom has not responded to News24's request for comment. The power utility's comment will be added once received. 

SANParks Table Mountain spokesperson Lauren Clayton urged dog walkers, hikers, and cyclists to proceed with caution.

A storm has hit the Western Cape, bringing heavy rains and gusts of wind.

Gift of the Givers Foundation spokesperson Ali Sablay said the humanitarian organisation was providing blankets, hot meals and warm clothing to affected residents.

"The calls have been pouring in from 04:00 on Wednesday from distressed communities from various parts of the Western Cape, appealing for assistance," he said.

Thousands of residents were helped on Wednesday and the organisation intends to continue providing aid where necessary.


