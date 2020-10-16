PICS | Streets of Senekal fill up with protesters amid heavy police presence

The streets of Free State town Senekal were abuzz on Friday morning as protesters representing the EFF and AfriForum, as well as others, arrived ahead of the bail application of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who are accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner near Paul Roux on 1 October.

There was a heavy police presence with roadblocks and checkpoints as protesters were searched for weapons. A police water cannon was at the ready, and a police helicopter could be seen hovering above the town.

On Tuesday last week, angry protesters stormed the court building and allegedly set a police vehicle on fire.

Senekal quiet but tense as a couple of hundred EFF supporters prepare for their leader, and AfriForum prepares for its leadership. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/xImSE6EY3Y — Pieter Du Toit (@PieterDuToit) October 16, 2020

More tension is expected as the EFF has joined the protests, seemingly to protect state assets. Lobby group AfriForum, as well as other protesters have arrived to protest against farm murders.



Police Roadblocks coming into #Senekal, officers checking for weapons and will turn anyone away who has any sort of weapon. #BrendinHorner @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/CBe92srM1r — Alex Mitchley (@AlexMitchley) October 16, 2020

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale said on Tuesday that the police would be "in charge of the situation".

