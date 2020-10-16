59m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Streets of Senekal fill up with protesters amid heavy police presence

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF supporters in Senekal on Friday morning.
EFF supporters in Senekal on Friday morning.
PHOTO: Pieter du Toit/News24

The streets of Free State town Senekal were abuzz on Friday morning as protesters representing the EFF and AfriForum, as well as others, arrived ahead of the bail application of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who are accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner near Paul Roux on 1 October.

There was a heavy police presence with roadblocks and checkpoints as protesters were searched for weapons. A police water cannon was at the ready, and a police helicopter could be seen hovering above the town.

On Tuesday last week, angry protesters stormed the court building and allegedly set a police vehicle on fire.

More tension is expected as the EFF has joined the protests, seemingly to protect state assets. Lobby group AfriForum, as well as other protesters have arrived to protest against farm murders.

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale said on Tuesday that the police would be "in charge of the situation".

EFF supporters in Senekal
EFF supporters in Senekal on Friday morning.
A police water cannon in Senekal
A police water cannon in Senekal on Friday morning.
Police roadblocks outside Senekal
Police roadblocks outside Senekal on Friday.
Protesters arrive in Senekal
Protesters arrive in Senekal on Friday morning.
A gathering of local farmers in Senekal
A gathering of local farmers on one of the entrance routes into Senekal.


Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
LIVE | EFF, AfriForum arrive in Senekal ahead of Brendin Horner murder accused court appearance
FRIDAY BRIEFING | How Senekal became a flashpoint for crime, race and governance
Senekal residents fear 'civil war' as Brendin Horner accused set to appear again
Read more on:
afriforumsapseffbrendin hornerfree statebloemfonteinprotestscrimefarm attackscourts
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 2425 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 2865 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.57
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(+0.17)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(+0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.75
(+0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.20)
Gold
1905.60
(+0.02)
Silver
24.29
(+0.31)
Platinum
861.85
(-0.14)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2346.99
(+0.60)
All Share
55160.68
(+0.58)
Top 40
50832.07
(+0.65)
Financial 15
9857.25
(+0.36)
Industrial 25
75022.54
(+0.74)
Resource 10
54330.53
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep 2020

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo