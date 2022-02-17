PICS | Students attempt to shut down UCT amid outstanding fee and registration issues

University of Cape Town students have continued with demonstrations amid registration and outstanding fee debt problems.

They attempted to shut down all academic activities on campus on Thursday.

The university has warned disrupting the academic program is not acceptable.

Some students occupied the Leslie Social Building for more an hour.

They have called on the university to suspend classes to accommodate those who were not registered due to delays and a fee block.

The students vowed to continue with the protest until their demands are met.

Acting Student Representative Council (SRC) president Siya Plaatjies said they remained firm in their demand for the postponement of all classes, online included, until all students were registered.

"Students reported how they still could not register despite being told they could, and that access to academic material without registration was not enough. This goes to show that our demands have not been met as reported by the university," she added.

A Special Council meeting to resolve the fee block will be held on Monday.

"We remain firm in our demand for the postponement of all classes, online included, until all students are registered and until we hear of the outcome of the Special Council meeting on Monday where we hope all fee blocks will be lifted," Plaatjies said.

The SRC added it had tabled a proposal to the university last week to halt the academic year until all students were registered and the council had resolved the fee block.

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng stated in a letter on Wednesday night the university would not be closing, and suspending the start of the academic year was off the table, adding where possible, teaching would continue online.

"We have explained that the delays in completing registration have been caused by a number of factors, including the unprecedented number of students seeking personal curriculum advice after the disruptions of the past two years, and the need for students to provide outstanding information that is required for their registrations to be completed," she said.

As of Wednesday, according to the university a 512 student registrations were still being processed. Of these, 122 were new submissions, while delayed registration cases still outstanding totalled 441.

The threshold for the fee block for students with outstanding debt has been raised from R 1 000 to R10 000 and the grace period for appeals against exclusion for fee debt was extended to 31 March.

In a statement on Thursday, UCT said it was concluding the registration of some 26 000 students, and all faculties and departments.

"The protest in the last few days has taken the form of blocking access routes, interfering with services like the UCT shuttle, blocking entrances to some buildings and digital interference in some online classes.

"We reiterate the respect for the constitutional right to protest and recognise that the protest actions have been peaceful," it added.

The university warned disrupting the academic program was unacceptable.

"Interfering with another person's right to go to class or to teach is not acceptable. We urge the SRC to take the lead in refraining from such actions."





