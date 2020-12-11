19m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Taxi operators, commuters injured in shooting at Pretoria taxi rank

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The aftermath of the shooting at the Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria.
The aftermath of the shooting at the Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria.
  • Police have launched a manhunt for two men following a shooting at the Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria.
  • According to police, the gunmen entered the taxi rank on foot and opened fire indiscriminately.
  • Police reported that five people were injured, including two taxi drivers, while Tshwane emergency services said six people were injured.

Five people were injured on Friday morning after two gunmen entered the Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria and opened fire indiscriminately.

While information on the shooting is still sketchy, police confirmed that two unknown men arrived at the taxi rank on foot before opening fire.

READ | Cape Town CBD taxi rank shooting: Second person arrested

Several shots were fired which injured two taxi drivers and three commuters, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

Masondo told News24 the shots were fired at random.

Taxi, shooting, Bosman taxi rank
The scene of the shooting at the Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria.

According to Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, six people were injured, three of whom managed to run to the nearby fire station for help.

"A male patient with gunshot wounds arrived at the fire station and was treated by paramedics on duty. He was followed by a female and a male patient, also with gunshot wounds," Mabaso said.

Firefighters were then dispatched to the taxi rank, where they found three more victims, he added.

Mabaso said one victim was critically injured, two of the victims sustained moderate to serious injuries, while the other three victims had minor to moderate injuries.

taxi, shooting, bosman taxi rank
Aftermath of the shooting at the Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria.
taxi, shooting, bosman taxi rank
Aftermath of the shooting at the Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria.

While there is no information as to whether the shooting can be linked to the ongoing taxi violence in Gauteng, members of the police forensics department were combing the scene for evidence shortly after the incident.

News24 visited the taxi rank, where a number of bullet casings were seen in the vicinity of three taxis close to the exit, which was cordoned off.

Two of the taxis were damaged, with windows shot out. Bloodstains were visible on the side of one of the taxis.

Shooting, taxi, Bosman taxi rank
The aftermath of the shooting at the Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria.

There was also blood splatter on the ground leading to the entrance of the taxi rank. It's believed these blood stains were from victims who had managed to flee the scene.

Witnesses at the taxi rank reported hearing shots fired rapidly at around 06:30.

Police have launched a manhunt for the shooters, who are believed to have fled on foot.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengcrimetaxi violence
Lottery
6 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 2995 votes
No, I will not
39% - 2727 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

1h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
view
ZAR/USD
15.08
(-0.89)
ZAR/GBP
19.96
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.30
(-0.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.37
(-0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.57)
Gold
1836.00
(+0.07)
Silver
23.90
(-0.14)
Platinum
1024.00
(-0.15)
Brent Crude
50.38
(+2.84)
Palladium
2346.50
(+0.86)
All Share
59210.82
(-0.12)
Top 40
54260.67
(-0.14)
Financial 15
11450.88
(-0.58)
Industrial 25
79748.30
(+0.66)
Resource 10
56666.14
(-0.96)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo