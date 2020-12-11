PICS | Taxi operators, commuters injured in shooting at Pretoria taxi rank

Police have launched a manhunt for two men following a shooting at the Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria.

According to police, the gunmen entered the taxi rank on foot and opened fire indiscriminately.

Police reported that five people were injured, including two taxi drivers, while Tshwane emergency services said six people were injured.

While information on the shooting is still sketchy, police confirmed that two unknown men arrived at the taxi rank on foot before opening fire.

Several shots were fired which injured two taxi drivers and three commuters, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

Masondo told News24 the shots were fired at random.

According to Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, six people were injured, three of whom managed to run to the nearby fire station for help.

"A male patient with gunshot wounds arrived at the fire station and was treated by paramedics on duty. He was followed by a female and a male patient, also with gunshot wounds," Mabaso said.

Firefighters were then dispatched to the taxi rank, where they found three more victims, he added.

Mabaso said one victim was critically injured, two of the victims sustained moderate to serious injuries, while the other three victims had minor to moderate injuries.

While there is no information as to whether the shooting can be linked to the ongoing taxi violence in Gauteng, members of the police forensics department were combing the scene for evidence shortly after the incident.

News24 visited the taxi rank, where a number of bullet casings were seen in the vicinity of three taxis close to the exit, which was cordoned off.

Two of the taxis were damaged, with windows shot out. Bloodstains were visible on the side of one of the taxis.

There was also blood splatter on the ground leading to the entrance of the taxi rank. It's believed these blood stains were from victims who had managed to flee the scene.

Witnesses at the taxi rank reported hearing shots fired rapidly at around 06:30.

Police have launched a manhunt for the shooters, who are believed to have fled on foot.

