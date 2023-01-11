1h ago

PICS | Tears, excitement, anxiety, joy mark first day of school in Gauteng

Zandile Khumalo
The Ntshangase family at Cosmo City Primary School for the start of the 2023 academic year.
Iavan Pijoos, News24

  • Parents dropped their children off at school on Wednesday, kickstarting the new academic year. 
  • Many pupils in Gauteng clung to their parents, weeping softly as they approached the gate.
  • Some parents had mixed emotions as they dropped off their children.

After a well-deserved rest, holiday season has officially ended and parents across the country hit the road on Wednesday morning to drop their children off for the first day of school.

The 2023 academic year has commenced for inland schools.

While those returning to school were met with familiar faces, it was a new adventure for those starting their school journey.

Excitement, anxiety, and joy abounded for both parents and pupils.

At Cosmo City Primary School in Johannesburg, parents and pupils had big smiles. Other pupils clung to their parents, weeping softly as they approached the gates.

Mduduzi Ntshangas told News24 he was hoping for the best as it was his daughter's first day at school.

A proud Ntshangas said he was excited to see his child working towards a brighter future.

A parent at Sharonlea Primary School in Randburg, meanwhile, felt separation anxiety the moment she dropped off two of her children and her niece.

Marlyne Lifuwa and her daughter at Cosmo City Prim
News24 Iavan Pijoos, News24

The woman told News24 she was both excited for the kids but also anxious because, for the first time in a while, she would not get to be with them.

Another parent was teary-eyed as she saw off her son who is in Grade 1. 

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 11: Parents and pup
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Papi Morake

She said: "I'm very emotional. I'm trying to hold my tears back. He even looks so handsome."

On the other hand, parents whose children have not been placed felt frustrated and pained at not being able to drop their children off at school.

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 11: Parents and pup
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Papi Morake

In Gauteng, about 1 300 children remain at home after failing to find a school to accommodate them.

The Gauteng Department of Education said it was aware of the issue and working around the clock to ensure every child was placed in a school. 

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 11: Parents and pup
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, who was conducting oversight visits at Cosmo City schools on Wednesday, said the Department of Basic Education was working with National Treasury to deal with overcrowding, as some schools had to make use of churches for teaching. 

